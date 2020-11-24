Politics

Ondo Dep. Speaker impeached, Assembly gets new Majority, Minority leaders

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Adewale Momoh, Akure

The Deputy Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon Ogundeji Iroju has been impeached.
Iroju was impeached following a parliamentary resolution where 20 of the 26 lawmakers were said to have signed the resolution.
Following the removal of the former Deputy Speaker, the lawmaker representing Odigbo Constituency 2, Aderoboye Samuel was elected as the new Deputy Speaker of the Assembly.
The motion for the removal of Iroju was moved by Tomide Akinrogunde following allegations of gross misconduct which the lawmakers said was inimical to the progress of the Assembly.
Aderoboye, who was the Deputy Speaker of the House during the fourth Assembly, in his acceptance speech pledged to work with other stakeholders.
Following the election of a new Deputy Speaker, the Assembly also witnessed major shakeups with the lawmaker representing Owo Constituency 1, Hon. Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, appointed as the new Majority leader while Hon. Akingbaso Festus, representing Idanre State Constituency is the new Minority Leader and Hon. Taofeeq Mohammed is the new Chief Whip of the House.
Meanwhile, a panel to investigate allegation of gross misconduct against Iroju has been inaugurated.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

By law, Osunbor was never Edo governor, it’s Esan’s turn in 2024 –Imansuangbon

Posted on Author OJIEVA EHIOSUN,

Barrister Kenneth Imansuangbon is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and three times governorship aspirant in Edo State at different times, under the PDP and the APC. In this Interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, he described the just-concluded Edo election as freedom from political godfatherism and demystification of the APC. Excerpts… What is your […]
Politics

Oshiomhole: I accept dissolution of APC NWC in good faith

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, says he has accepted the decision of the party’s national executive committee (NEC) to dissolve the national working committee (NWC) which he led.     Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Saturday, Oshiomhole said he has also asked his lawyers to withdraw his […]
Politics

APC govs meet on Edo poll

Posted on Author Reporter

  The All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Monitoring Sub-committee of the National Campaign Council for Edo State Governorship Election met on Friday to strategise on the September 10 governorship election. The meeting, held behind closed doors at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja, lasted for about 45 minutes before it was moved to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: