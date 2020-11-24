Ondo Dep. Speaker impeached, Assembly gets new Majority, Minority leaders

Adewale Momoh, Akure

The Deputy Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon Ogundeji Iroju has been impeached.

Iroju was impeached following a parliamentary resolution where 20 of the 26 lawmakers were said to have signed the resolution.

Following the removal of the former Deputy Speaker, the lawmaker representing Odigbo Constituency 2, Aderoboye Samuel was elected as the new Deputy Speaker of the Assembly.

The motion for the removal of Iroju was moved by Tomide Akinrogunde following allegations of gross misconduct which the lawmakers said was inimical to the progress of the Assembly.

Aderoboye, who was the Deputy Speaker of the House during the fourth Assembly, in his acceptance speech pledged to work with other stakeholders.

Following the election of a new Deputy Speaker, the Assembly also witnessed major shakeups with the lawmaker representing Owo Constituency 1, Hon. Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, appointed as the new Majority leader while Hon. Akingbaso Festus, representing Idanre State Constituency is the new Minority Leader and Hon. Taofeeq Mohammed is the new Chief Whip of the House.

Meanwhile, a panel to investigate allegation of gross misconduct against Iroju has been inaugurated.

