Metro & Crime

Ondo: Deplorable Ogbese highway receives intervention

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Adewale Momoh, Akure

Motorists and other road users plying the Ogbese-Owo highway have now heaved a sigh of relief following the intervention of the Ondo State government to attend to the deplorable condition of the ever busy federal road.

The gridlock was caused by some collapsed portions of the only major road which connects the Southern part of the country to the Northern part.

A particular section of the road had completely cut off, leaving massive deep potholes on the road, while also giving road users nightmares.

The Commissioner for Lands and Infrastructure, Engr. Raimi Aminu, who led a team of engineers to the road in Akure North Local Government, explained that the Federal Government road had become impassable before the state government intervened to fix the road.

According to him, the road had already collapsed completely just as all the hydraulic structures had also failed.

He said the ministry started work on the road two days ago and had since carried out major repairs with the fixing of big gulls, distilling of blocked bridge and drainages as well as other engineering works currently going on.

He said: “Though it is not too easy because the state doesn’t repair Federal Government roads without reimbursement, but the welfare and comfortability of the people matter most to our governor. So, despite the fact that this road belongs to the Federal Government, he didn’t fold his arms and allow people to suffer.

“The governor directed us to move in immediately and get a palliative measure. You can see the level of work done so far; vehicles are now moving freely and the people are happy,” he added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Over 30 persons missing as flood wreaks havoc in Abuja

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja

The Gwagwalada Area Council the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was early Saturday thrown into confusion following flooding which wreaked havoc in many parts of the town, reportedly leaving over 30 persons missing and houses destroyed. The heavy downpour said to have started around 4am on Saturday in Gwagwalada brought down many houses and even swept […]
Metro & Crime

Report: Bandits kill seven farmers in Niger

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bandits have killed seven farmers in Babban Rami community in Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State. The farmers were attacked at their various farms while trying to convey their produce home over the weekend. According to one of the community members, the bandits, armed with sophisticated weapons, attacked and open fire on the […]
Metro & Crime

Police, Amotekun lied, we paid ransom to kidnppers – victim

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo and Adewale Momoh, Akure

A couple, who was kidnap victim, Monday refutted the claim that they were rescued by a combine team of police and Amotekun Corps, last week Friday.   The couple, who were kidnapped last week at Uso, in Ondo State, faulted the claim by security agencies in the state that they effected that release.   The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica