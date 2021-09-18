Ondo: Deplorable Ogbese highway receives intervention

Adewale Momoh, Akure

Motorists and other road users plying the Ogbese-Owo highway have now heaved a sigh of relief following the intervention of the Ondo State government to attend to the deplorable condition of the ever busy federal road.

The gridlock was caused by some collapsed portions of the only major road which connects the Southern part of the country to the Northern part.

A particular section of the road had completely cut off, leaving massive deep potholes on the road, while also giving road users nightmares.

The Commissioner for Lands and Infrastructure, Engr. Raimi Aminu, who led a team of engineers to the road in Akure North Local Government, explained that the Federal Government road had become impassable before the state government intervened to fix the road.

According to him, the road had already collapsed completely just as all the hydraulic structures had also failed.

He said the ministry started work on the road two days ago and had since carried out major repairs with the fixing of big gulls, distilling of blocked bridge and drainages as well as other engineering works currently going on.

He said: “Though it is not too easy because the state doesn’t repair Federal Government roads without reimbursement, but the welfare and comfortability of the people matter most to our governor. So, despite the fact that this road belongs to the Federal Government, he didn’t fold his arms and allow people to suffer.

“The governor directed us to move in immediately and get a palliative measure. You can see the level of work done so far; vehicles are now moving freely and the people are happy,” he added.

