Ondo Deputy gov backs down, agrees to return official vehicles

..as Police issue 48 hours deadline

 

Following weeks of standoff between the Ondo State Government and the former Deputy Governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi, over the refusal of the latter to return the official vehicles in his possession, Ajayi has agreed to return the vehicles.

 

He said his decision was hinged on the need to allow peace to reign following the row the situation had generated in the past few days in the state.

 

The former deputy governor had through his media aide, Allen Sowore, stated that he was entitled to two vehicles just like other former deputy governors in the state.

 

In the same vein, Ajayi’s argument has, however, been countered by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, who said the state government found it amusing that he (Ajayi) considered government official vehicles as pension packages. Ojogo said the state was yet to pass and implement pension law for ex-governors and former deputy governors in the state.

 

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the decision of Ajayi to back down from his earlier stance was due to the intervention of police into the situation.

 

According to a source, who craved anonymity, the police command in the state had given Ajayi 48 hours to return the vehicles following a petition by the state government.

 

Explaining why he recanted his earlier position, Ajayi in a statement he personally signed, said: “Recall that in my farewell message to the good people of Ondo State, on 24th February, 2021, I wished Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) and his deputy, Lucky Ayedatiwa, success in their administration.

 

“I stand by that ! As a citizen of the state it is in my interest and in the interest of all of us that this current administration demonstrates good governance, transparent policy making and effective change

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

