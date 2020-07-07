Ondo Deputy Gov sues Assembly over planned impeachment

Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi yesterday dragged the House of Assembly to court over lawmakers’ planned impeachment proceedings against him.

There are fears that the State House of Assembly may today begin the impeachment process against Ajayi for leaving the ruling party to opposition.

But Ajayi through his lawyer had filed a suit seeking to halt the impeachment proceeding and enforce his fundamental right of association

. Aside the House ofAssembly, the suit filed by his lawyers has the Inspector General of Police, State Commissioner of Police. Departmebt of State Services (DSS) and the Speaker of the Assembly, Mr. David Oleyeloogun as defendants.

The suit filed by Dr. I. Olatoke SAN seeks to enforce the fundamental right of the Deputy Governor to retain his position having defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to People’s Democratic Party (PDP)

Like this: Like Loading...