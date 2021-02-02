Metro & Crime

Ondo: Doctors embark on indefinite strike over half salaries

Doctors within the service of the Ondo State Government Tuesday embarked on indefinite strike over the plan by government to pay only 50 percent salary.
Last week, organised labour in the state agreed to recieve half salary after Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had stated that borrowing to augment payment of salary was no longer sustainable.
But the doctors under the auspices of Ondo Government Doctors Forum (OGDF) said they were not carried along by organised labour in reaching the deal.
According to them, they were not members of organised labour in the state but professional bodies.
Spokesman for the OGDF, Dr. Omolayo Olubosede, who spoke after an emergency meeting of the forum said doctors cannot survive on 50 percent salary.

