News

Ondo doctors on strike over assault on member

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Comments Off on Ondo doctors on strike over assault on member

Resident doctors in the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH), Ondo, Ondo State, yesterday began a two-day warning strike in protest against the alleged attack on one of them. A doctor was allegedly beaten up by the son of a patient while on duty at the Accident and Emergency Department of the hospital in Akure on Tuesday for delaying in attending to his mother. The doctors, who protested in Akure, said the attack was barbaric, calling on the authorities to beef up security at the hospital complex to prevent a recurrence.

Armed with different placards with different inscriptions such as “We are physically and mentally exhausted, don’t add insult to injury”, “UNIMEDTH doctors now working in fear of attack”, “We are severely overworked. Stop attacking us”, the doctors said they would no longer condone attacks on their members. One of the protesters, Ibidapo Bolayemi, explained the hospital was understaffed, saying over 100 doctors had left.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FoI Act: Court grants order of mandamus against Health Minister

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted an Order of Mandamus directing the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, to furnish the Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) with some vital information in the health sector. The court further awarded the sum of N200, 000 only as compensation to CTA for the interference and […]
News

Ayade laments proliferation of arms, ammunition in C’Rivers

Posted on Author Clement James CALABAR

The Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade has lamented that the conflicts in Libya and that of Ambazonia in Cameroon have fueled crime and criminality in the state, reiterating the determination of his administration to stem the situation.   The governor disclosed this in Calabar, the state capital, during the flag-off of the arms […]
News

Senators blast Obaseki , governors forum over Edo Assembly crisis

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Some members of the upper chamber of the National Assembly have taken a swipe at Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State over his handling of the crisis rocking the Edo State House of Assembly.   Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele(APC Ekiti Central),who addressed journalists […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica