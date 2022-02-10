Ondo doctors on strike over assault on member

Resident doctors in the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH), Ondo, Ondo State, yesterday began a two-day warning strike in protest against the alleged attack on one of them. A doctor was allegedly beaten up by the son of a patient while on duty at the Accident and Emergency Department of the hospital in Akure on Tuesday for delaying in attending to his mother. The doctors, who protested in Akure, said the attack was barbaric, calling on the authorities to beef up security at the hospital complex to prevent a recurrence.

Armed with different placards with different inscriptions such as “We are physically and mentally exhausted, don’t add insult to injury”, “UNIMEDTH doctors now working in fear of attack”, “We are severely overworked. Stop attacking us”, the doctors said they would no longer condone attacks on their members. One of the protesters, Ibidapo Bolayemi, explained the hospital was understaffed, saying over 100 doctors had left.

