Ondo: Drama as traditional worshippers invade, disrupt FG’s housing project

Adewale Momoh, Akure

Drama ensued yesterday following the invasion of the site of a Federal Housing Estate project by traditional worshippers along Igbatoro road, Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The traditional worshippers, who disrupted work at the site located opposite the state police headquarters, were said to have made the move to perform an annual ritual at the estate which was under construction.

Apprehension gripped workers at the site after sighting the worshippers who were said to be 21 in number.

 

The workers, who stormed the estate with black fowl, white pigeon and other objects to perform the purported ritual were led by Chief Abisoye Adigun Asoga of Akureland.

 

The situation forced the developers of the Federal Housing Estate, Medaville Building & Construction Co. Ltd and its Managing Director, Otunba Ademola Akin-Benson, to seek the intervention of policemen.

 

The timely intervention of some policemen from the state police headquarters, brought calmness to the scene as the worshippers and the developer were taken to the police headquarters for resolution.

