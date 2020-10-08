Ondo: DSS warns politicians on conduct

The Department of State Services (DSS) has urged politicians to play by the electoral rules before, during and after the exercise. It warned that perpetrators of thuggery and other violent acts detrimental to peace and order, will be identified, arrested and prosecuted. DSS’ Public Relations Officer, Dr. Peter Afunanya, conveyed the position in a statement yesterday. Afunanya pledged the readiness of the secret service to ensure a peaceful, credible and violencefree election “The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to assure the public and stakeholders in the Ondo governorship election scheduled for October 10, 2020 of its preparedness for the exercise,” Afunanya said.

