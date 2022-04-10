Ondo ecclesiastical province gets new archbishop, begins free medical outreach

The Bishop of Akure Anglican Diocese, Revd Simeon Borokini has been elected as the Archbishop of Ondo Ecclesiastical province just as the Diocese began free medical outreach for residents of the Ondo State capital.

The Ondo ecclesiastical province comprised of Akure Diocese, Akoko Diocese, Diocese of the Coast, Ondo Diocese, Owo Diocese, Idoani Diocese, Ilaje Diocese, Ile-Oluji Diocese, Irele-Eseodo Diocese, Ekiti Oke Diocese, Ekiti West Diocese, and Ekiti Diocese. The Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion House of Bishop which met last week elected Borokini into the position of the Archbishop of Ondo ecclesiastical province.

The meeting was held on the eve of the consecration service of some recently elected Bishops in the communion. Borokini who was until the appointment was the Bishop of Akure Diocese was elected Bishop over the Episcopal of Akure and consecrated as Bishop alongside two others at St Jude’s Cathedral, Ebute Meta on February 24, 2013.

The Anglican Province of Ondo is one of the 14 ecclesiastical provinces of the Church of Nigeria, comprises 12 Dioceses and the Archbishop of Ondo gives leadership to the 12 Anglican Dioceses in Ondo and Ekiti States. This development came as the Akure Diocese began free medical outreach for the people of Akure, the State capital.

The church gave free eye treatment, free surgery for minor surgeries, and medical examination for the indigent in the community. Speaking with reporters during the outreach, Borokini said the church felt that one of the ways to reach out to the needy in society is free medical outreach as many people were sick but could not afford medical treatments.

According to him, one of the things missionaries brought into the country when they came to evangelize was to build hospitals and schools. Since the Akure Anglican Diocese has got a secondary school and a nursery and a primary school, Borokini said the church felt It should establish a hospital to take care of the sick. The hospital, he said was one of the ways to give back to the society in form of evangelism, and a mission to reach the people. His words: “We have established the hospital to assist the less privileged, especially our members.

The primary aim of establishing the hospital is to reach the people as a way of evangelism. The diocese is still subsidizing, what we are generating can not even pay the salary of the workers, not to talk of buying drugs and some other things.” The Chairman of the Medical Center, Dr. Ajileye Fadahunsi said the outreach was part of evangelism to reach out to the sick and needy in society.

Fadahunsi said the saying that “the healthy do not need a healer, except those that are sick” is apt as there are sick people in the society who will need to be healed, either spiritually or medically and since the church is part of the society, there is no way we can be part of this society without adding something to the society.”

According to him “We want to add our bit by looking after the people. We think that someone is having a healthy challenge next door, they may not be able to get to the hospital around, so for ease of getting these people around here, we think that it is not only by talking and preaching, despite all those talking and preaching, people are still sick, those who are sick will need medical treatment and that is why we choose this environment.

We just look at it and we found out that this environment has no hospital.” Fadahunsi said the free medical outreach was a deliberate effort to bring the hospital to the consciousness of the people l

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...