Ondo: Engage in issue based campaign, PDP tells Akeredolu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wants the Ondo State candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Akeredolu for the October 10 governorship election to engage in issuebased campaign. A statement by the PDP National Campaign accused the governor of piling pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to rig the election for him.

The statement, which was signed by Chairman, Publicity sub-committee, Kola Ologbondiyan, advised Governor Akeredolu to accept the reality that non-performance is affecting his re-election. It further advised the governor to withdraw from the race if he cannot stand the shame of facing the Ondo electorate with his empty scorecard “for which a crushing defeat awaits him at the poll.

“Our campaign has been made aware of how the APC and agents of jittery Governor Akeredolu are putting pressure on INEC and security hierarchy having discovered that they cannot win any election without recourse to institutional rigging and violence.

“This pathetic and criminal adventure by the sinking APC further confirms that their campaign had since collapsed and can no longer command any genuine followership that would translate into votes at the poll.

“It is clear, and manifestly so, that Governor Akeredolu and his self-serving government have abysmally failed the people of Ondo State and that is why he is now running from pillar to post seeking for how institutions of government can be manipulated to favour him in the election.”

“The expectation of Nigerians is for Governor Akeredolu and the APC to hide their faces in shame instead of this lame attempt to divert attention from their ugly enterprise,” PDP stated.

