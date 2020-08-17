Ondo ex-LG chair, Sowore, others join APC

With two months to the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, a former chairman of Ese- Odo Local Government area of the state, Mr. Akinwunmi Sowore has led no fewer than 1,200 defectors to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defectors, who were formerly members of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as well as the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) made the move following official declaration of Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi for ZLP yesterday in Akure, the state capital.

The former council boss was received into the APC by the State Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin in the presence of the party’s deputy governorship candidate, Lucky Ayedatiwa, Information Commissioner, Donald Ojogo and other notable leaders of the APC from both Ese-Odo and Ilaje LGAs.

Sowore, a cousin of the embattled Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi who is from Kiribo Town, Apoi Ward 2 in Ese-Odo said the decision to quit PDP alongside others from the ward and other parts of the local government for APC was informed by the performance of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in the state.

He said: “Aside the outstanding performance of our Amiable governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, it is only morally just for the entire state to allow the governor complete eight years in order to fulfil political configuration of the state. “Please express this message to the governor that we in Ese Odo are people of character and integrity. Let him not use the attitude of the estranged deputy governor as a yardstick to judge us.

“In any case, Akeredolu is even more of quality candidate as an indigene of Ese- Odo than the man who is claiming Ese-Odo. Our people should note that we have got a more experienced and qualitative person in Aketi than anyone, if you are confronted that our brother is running after all.”

