Ondo: Ex-SSG makes U-turn, declares support for Akeredolu’s reelection bid

Adewale Momoh, Akure

Ahead of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, the former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde has made a volte face and declared his support for the reelection of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The development was coming two months after the ex-SSG resigned his position from Akeredolu’s cabinet.

It would be recalled that Abegunde had on July 6 vowed to work against his erstwhile boss’ reelection bid after making some allegations against the Governor Akeredolu-led government.

Abegunde had alleged that the 2016 governorship election was purportedly rigged for Akeredolu, an allegation he had denied but the governor had started pursuing legal action against him until the latest political development.

 

Following his resignation, Abegunde had declared support for one of the governorship aspirants, Segun Abraham who later stepped down for Akeredolu.

 

Dissapointed with the development, the ex-SSG later switched support for another governorship aspirant, Olayide Adelami who lost to Akeredolu in the fifth position after polling four votes.

 

Akeredolu has since replaced him as SSG
with his Akure kinsman, Tayo Oluwatuyi.

 

 

