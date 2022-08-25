Ondo families bicker over ownership of oil-rich swamp

A family in the riverine community of Eseodo Local Government Area of Ondo State has laid claim to ownership of swampy land where oil-related activities is being carried out. The family known as Benbo of Asere Torhu in Arogbo Ijaw kingdom which claimed Asere community and its environ also dismissed the claim of the Kuregbeyi and Torubinghan families on ownership of the swampy land. A statement signed by the Head of the Benbo family, Chief H.K Atili and made available to newsmen in Akure, the Ondo State capital yesterday, faulted the claim of Kuregbeyi and Torubinghan families, over the ownership of the land.

They said they have filed a suit in court to resolve the dispute over the land. Atili declared that the Kuregbeyi and Torubinghan families did not possess any land in the community rather, the land from historical records belonged to his forefathers.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Benbo family of Asere Torhu in Arogbo Ijaw Kingdom has been drawn to a newspaper publication signed by Hon. Shell Mujoh on behalf of the Kuregbeyi and Torubingha family respectively wherein the Kuregbeyi/Torubinghan families among other things made ownership claim of the swamp land of Asere community and its environs.

“The Benbo family hereby categorically and unequivocally dismiss the ownership claim of the swamp land by the Kuregbeyis and Torubinghan family, as same claim is spurious, baseless, and a deliberate distortion of traditional historical facts before the public. “The Benbo family was taken aback of the continuous spurious claim by the Kuregbeyis and their counterparts, as the Kuregbeyis having known fully well that it is the same claim that is depriving the Benbo family of their rightful heritage. “The Kuregbeyi and Torubinghans does not own any land anywhere in the Asere community and or its environs. For the Record, the Late Pa. Benbo is the founder of the expanse of swamp land including the specific spot (called Ikelele-Uba and its environs) where the oil drilling activities are to take place. “The “Ikelele-Uba’’and its environs, being the swamp land the Kuregbeyi/Torubinghan together with their agents in the Arogbo Ijaw Kingdom was secretly leased out to oil company which expanse of swamp land is also founded by Pa. Benbo during and as part of his fishing expenditures, later granted to Late Mama Asere-the daughter of Late Pa. Benbo and many other water channels and bushes to the rest of his children both male and female and others while he was alive.

