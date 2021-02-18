News

Ondo: Families evacuate patients from hospitals as doctors’ strike paralyses activities

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Comment(0)

The strike action embarked upon by medical doctors in the Ondo State has taken another dimension as families have begun gradual evacuation of their patients from government-owned hospitals. A visit to the state Hospital in Akure, the state capital yesterday saw scores of families removing their loved ones on admission. Some families, who spoke with reporters, said they did not have required resources to take patients to another facility and would not want them to die because they were not being attended to by medical doctors.

Doctors under the auspices of Ondo State Government Doctors Forum began an indefinite strike last month over payment of 50 per cent salary for the month of November 2020. Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had resolved to stop borrowing to augment payment of workers’ salary which amounted to over N5billion whereas the allocation from the federation account was a little over N2bn. While the organised labour agreed to collect 50 per cent salary for the month of November, the doctors, however, insisted on full payment of their salaries. Aside the demand for full payment of salaries, the striking doctors demanded the payment of COVID-19 allowance, employment of more doctors, provision of accommodation for resident doctors and implementation of skipping.

But Acting Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jibayo Adeyeye, who spoke in an interview, said the meetings with the doctors were fruitful and was shocked that the strike was yet to be called off. Adeyeye stated that the governor explained that the 50 per cent salary payment was only for the month of November, insisting that the striking doctors knew the sincerity of the state government as it was wrong for the doctors to say the meetings did not yield positive results.

He said: “As far as gov-ernment, the meeting ended in conducive atmosphere. With the explanation, the strike should have been called off. It is surprising that the strike is still on. “It was workers that agreed to receive 50 per cent and the governor promised to invite doctors to subsequent meeting with labour. We told them that it is impossible to treat them differently from other civil servant. “We promised to pay COVID-19 allowance on the 20th of February. On the issue of skipping, we told the doctors to inform us if any state implements it, we will do so.

“Government has attended to their demands. We are doing everything to resolve this crisis. The Finance Commissioner is doing everything to ensure money is available to pay the COVID-19 allowance.” Meanwhile, doctor’s spokesman, Dr. Olubosede Omolayo, said there was no agreement with the government and there was no need for them to end the strike. Omolayo said: “Some Doctors are being owed as much as five months’ salary arrears.

It is unfortunate and highly insensitive that this strike has been allowed to last this long by the state government without consideration for the health of the people especially those whose conditions require regular medical attention and those pregnant women and children, majority of who cannot afford private medical treatment because the people have been impoverished.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Disabled Persons’ Day: We must show care –IAWPA

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

As the world celebrates the International Day For Disabled Persons today, the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) has called on Nigerians and global citizens to show that they really care for the plight of the disabled persons in the society. The FCT director of IAWPA, Prophetess Happiness Ebube, made the call yesterday in […]
News

Hurricane Iota: At least nine dead in strongest Atlantic hurricane of the year

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least nine people have lost their lives as the strongest Atlantic hurricane of the year rips through areas of central America. Tens of thousands were forced to flee their homes as Hurricane Iota hit Nicaragua and neighbouring countries. The rainfall is expected to cause mudslides and potentially deadly flash flooding and river flooding, […]
News

Rema, Fireboy to perform at BBNaija Lockdown finale

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

This Sunday, September 27, will mark an end to what has been a phenomenal season of Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ and what better way to wrap it up than with some of the hottest names in the Nigerian entertainment industry. The organisers of the show, MultiChoice Nigeria, have just announced that Rema and Fireboy will […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica