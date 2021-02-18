Ondo: Families evacuate patients from hospitals as doctors’ strike paralyses activities

The strike action embarked upon by medical doctors in the Ondo State has taken another dimension as families have begun gradual evacuation of their patients from government-owned hospitals. A visit to the state Hospital in Akure, the state capital yesterday saw scores of families removing their loved ones on admission. Some families, who spoke with reporters, said they did not have required resources to take patients to another facility and would not want them to die because they were not being attended to by medical doctors.

Doctors under the auspices of Ondo State Government Doctors Forum began an indefinite strike last month over payment of 50 per cent salary for the month of November 2020. Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had resolved to stop borrowing to augment payment of workers’ salary which amounted to over N5billion whereas the allocation from the federation account was a little over N2bn. While the organised labour agreed to collect 50 per cent salary for the month of November, the doctors, however, insisted on full payment of their salaries. Aside the demand for full payment of salaries, the striking doctors demanded the payment of COVID-19 allowance, employment of more doctors, provision of accommodation for resident doctors and implementation of skipping.

But Acting Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jibayo Adeyeye, who spoke in an interview, said the meetings with the doctors were fruitful and was shocked that the strike was yet to be called off. Adeyeye stated that the governor explained that the 50 per cent salary payment was only for the month of November, insisting that the striking doctors knew the sincerity of the state government as it was wrong for the doctors to say the meetings did not yield positive results.

He said: “As far as gov-ernment, the meeting ended in conducive atmosphere. With the explanation, the strike should have been called off. It is surprising that the strike is still on. “It was workers that agreed to receive 50 per cent and the governor promised to invite doctors to subsequent meeting with labour. We told them that it is impossible to treat them differently from other civil servant. “We promised to pay COVID-19 allowance on the 20th of February. On the issue of skipping, we told the doctors to inform us if any state implements it, we will do so.

“Government has attended to their demands. We are doing everything to resolve this crisis. The Finance Commissioner is doing everything to ensure money is available to pay the COVID-19 allowance.” Meanwhile, doctor’s spokesman, Dr. Olubosede Omolayo, said there was no agreement with the government and there was no need for them to end the strike. Omolayo said: “Some Doctors are being owed as much as five months’ salary arrears.

It is unfortunate and highly insensitive that this strike has been allowed to last this long by the state government without consideration for the health of the people especially those whose conditions require regular medical attention and those pregnant women and children, majority of who cannot afford private medical treatment because the people have been impoverished.

