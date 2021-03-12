Metro & Crime

Ondo: Farmer rapes 10-year-old to death

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Comment(0)

A 27-year-old farmer, Israel Ikumuyi has allegedly raped a 10-year-old girl, Esther Friday to death in Igbotako area of Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.
Israel was alleged to have perpetrated the dastardly act when he suffocated Esther to death while covering her mouth with clothe in the bid to prevent her from raising alarm while forcefully having carnal knowledge of her.
He was said to have been nabbed by residents of the community following a search to find the girl who was believed to be missing by her parents who could not find her.
According to one of the residents, who craved anonymity, Israel, who kept the body of the little girl in his room, also joined the search party until his room was searched with the deceased discovered.
The resident disclosed that after he was thoroughly beaten he was handed over to the police, adding that “the girl’s parents were from Isoko and came to farm and live in Akinfosile, Igbotako. They lived with their children at the community and in the same neighbourhood with the accused person.”

