Ondo: Father, 2 sons in different courts for varied stealing charges

A father, Tubosun Borokini, and two of his sons; Ayodeji and Seyi, were yesterday arraigned in different courts in Akure, the Ondo State capital, for alleged stealing of items worth millions of naira.

The elder Borokini popularly known as Papapolo and his children were charged before different Chief Magistrate Courts for conspiracy to commit felony to wit stealing and thereby committed offence contrary to and punishable under section 516 A(1) of the criminal code cap 37 vol 1 law of the state.

In the Chief Magistrate Court presided over by Temitope Aladejana, one of the sons and an exconvict; Ayodeji was charged with breaking into the law firm of Chief Dapo Agbede and steal- ing valuables including laptops contrary to section 413 of the criminal code.

Out of seven-count charges preferred against him, he pleaded guilty to three including breaking and stealing of flat screen television valued at #300,000.00 belonging to the law firm of Chief Agbede. He was also accused of breaking into a shop of one Gbenga Akinrinmola within the magistrate district and stealing cartons of chemicals worth thousands of Naira.

He was also docked for breaking into the shop of Oluwafemi Owoeye stealing sewing machines valued at #435,000.00 and a cylinder valued at #445,000.00 contrary to section 3(2) of the criminal code cap 37 volume 1 of the state law. Another son of Borokini; Seyi was sent to a correctional facility by Chief Magistrate Court for breaking into a government primary school in Oke-Ijebu and valuables worth a million Naira.

The father who was detained by the state police command was accused of stealing fire extinguishers worth thousands of Naira contrary to the law of the state.

The Police Prosecutor, Suleiman Abdulateef asked the court to convict the suspect who pleaded guilty to three out of the seven charges read to him. However, Chief Magistrate Aladejana fixed the hearing of the case to September 15 to hear the charges and convict him of the offenses.

