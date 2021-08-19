Ondo: FG spends N1.8bn on School Feeding Programme in 3 years

The Federal Government says it has spent over N1.8 billion on the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) in Ondo State in the last three years. A statement by Nneka Anibeze, Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, said this yesterday. Farouq, represented by Ondo State Team led by Mrs Kemisola Olasetemi, at a verification visit, explained that the biometric capturing of the pupils in the NHGSFP would help in data management and efficient implementation. She said: “The Federal Government has intensified efforts to ensure accurate and comprehensive coverage of primary schools in Ondo State in its programme in public schools.

“The exercise will be an on-going process. Note that more than N1.8 billion has been spent in the last three years to cater for pupils in Ondo state under the NHGSF programme. “With 108,842 primary school pupils already in its database, the Federal Government through the Ministry will continue the capturing exercise. “We will be coming back in September and October to capture new pupils that will come on board as well as exit some that are graduating. So, the programme is going to be a continuous one.’’ She also said the enumeration of 95,983 pupils across the primary schools under the school feeding programme had also commenced in Osun.

Like this: Like Loading...