News

Ondo First Female Speaker Welcomes Child At 54

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

The first female speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Jumoke Akindele Ajulo, has delivered her first child at 54. Congratulatory messages have since flooded her social media page in the wake of the news.It was gathered that the speaker gave birth on Saturday.

She represented Okitipupa Constituency 1 and was elected Speaker between May 2014 and March 2017. One of the messages posted on her social media page by a friend read, “First Female Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, got delivered of a baby yesterday.

“Her first baby!! GOD IS INDEED AWESOME!! Congratulations, Rt Hon Jumoke Akindele. My own dar- ling big sister.”

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Anambra: YPP candidate rules out court action against Soludo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) in the just concluded Anambra State governorship election, Mr. Ifeayin Ubah, has said that he had no intention of challenging the results of the election in court. Ubah said this yesterday in a statement issued by the YPP Media and Publicity Directorate in Abuja in which he […]
News

Filing Deadline: LIRS threatens to prosecute tax defaulters

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has threatened to sanction taxpayers who refuse to take the advantage of the window for the filing of annual tax, saying there is no plan to extend the deadline beyond today. The Executive Chairman, Ayodele Subair, advised taxpayers, including self-employed persons and employees under the PAYE Scheme in […]
News

Buhari expresses worry at bloody polls in W’African sub-region

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed worry at reports of bloody elections in some countries in the West African sub-region. According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President said this at an audience with former Nigerian Vice-President and Leader of the ECOWAS Electoral Observation Mission (EOM), appointed […]

Leave a Comment