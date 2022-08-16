Metro & Crime

Ondo: Four shot in failed robbery attempt

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

Four persons were on Tuesday shot at Idanre, headquarters of Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State in a failed robbery attempt in the community.

The robber, who was alleged to be a known political thug in the community, was said to have accosted the victims who were working in a popular pharmacy in Idanre with the intent of forcefully collecting the victims’ bags.

According to an eyewitness, the suspect popularly known as “Para” committed the crime at Ojota area of Idanre, the location of the store.

He said: “Para has always been doing it. Para went to the pharmacy to collect money but owners of the supermarket refused to give him saying it was early in the money as they were yet to make sales for today.

“He then snatched their bag and as they started dragging the bag with him, he brought out a gun and shot four people instantly.

“They have been rushed to the General hospital in Idanre where they are now receiving medical treatment.”

Reacting to the incident, the Spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, SP Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed that it was a robbery case and the suspect had been arrested by the police.

 

Our Reporters

