Education

Ondo frowns at breach of COVID-19 protocols, threatens to close down schools

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Adewale Momoh, Akure

 

 

Ondo State government has threatened to take action against schools flagrantly floating COVID-19 protocols across the state.

While vowing to close down any school that fails to uphold and enforce the COVID-19 preventive protocols, the State Chairman, Interministerial Committee on COVID-19, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, lamented that the pandemic was being treated with kid gloves.

The Chairman of the Interministerial Committee, who was on inspection to schools in Ondo town and Akure, alongside the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Jibayo Adeyeye, decried the low level of compliance to COVID-19 preventive guidelines in the schools visited.

Prof. Fatusi, who is also the Vice Chancellor, University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, said some schools did not provide hand washing in their facilities, while students without nose masks were allowed into the school.

Commending the management of some schools where COVID-19 protocols are being observed, Fatusi urged the students to be COVID-19 Prevention Ambassadors in their homes and communities.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Education

Nationwide strike imminent, as varsity workers meet Tuesday

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

There are indications the non academic staff in universities may declare a strike in the coming week, as all branch chairmen of its unions have been directed to summon joint congresses on Tuesday, January 19, to take a resolution on the possible commencement of an indefinite and total nationwide strike. The directive was contained in […]
Education

No respite yet for varsities

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

FG: IPPIS officials to visit campuses for lecturers’ data capturing ASUU: We’re still consulting, to meet FG tomorrow SSANU: Today’s meeting with FG’ll determine our next line of action The unresolved faceoff between the Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other university staff unions over IPPIS and non-implementation of agreements reached […]
Education

Kwara: Private teachers, parents protest non reopening of schools

Posted on Author Reporter

  Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Teachers and parents of private schools in Kwara State have staged a peaceful protest to press home their demand for reopening of their schools across the state. They were seen carrying placards with different inscriptions asking the state government to come to their aid and save them from hunger. Addressing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica