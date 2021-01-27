Ondo frowns at breach of COVID-19 protocols, threatens to close down schools

Adewale Momoh, Akure

Ondo State government has threatened to take action against schools flagrantly floating COVID-19 protocols across the state.

While vowing to close down any school that fails to uphold and enforce the COVID-19 preventive protocols, the State Chairman, Interministerial Committee on COVID-19, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, lamented that the pandemic was being treated with kid gloves.

The Chairman of the Interministerial Committee, who was on inspection to schools in Ondo town and Akure, alongside the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Jibayo Adeyeye, decried the low level of compliance to COVID-19 preventive guidelines in the schools visited.

Prof. Fatusi, who is also the Vice Chancellor, University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, said some schools did not provide hand washing in their facilities, while students without nose masks were allowed into the school.

Commending the management of some schools where COVID-19 protocols are being observed, Fatusi urged the students to be COVID-19 Prevention Ambassadors in their homes and communities.

