Ondo: Furore over N2bn Governor’s Lodge

Babatope Okeowo reports on the diatribe between the Ondo State Government and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the propriety or otherwise of a new Governor’s Lodge at a time of economic downturn

The old Ondo State, from which Ekiti State was created in 1976, inherited some structures from the colonial masters that were used as government house and offices by successive military and civilian governors before the present political dispensation.

At the inception of the present democratic dispensation in 1999, Chief Adebayo Adefarati, who took over from the military administrator lived in the house inherited from the colonial administration and was inhabited by both military and civilian governors.

The same lodge was inhabited by Adefarati’s successor, Dr. Olusegun Agagu. He lived there for the six years he spent as the fourth civilian governor of the Sunshine State.

There was however renovation of the building to give it a new look. But when his successor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, came into office following the court pronouncement that ousted Agagu as governor, Mimiko lived in the Presidential Lodge, a few meters away from the Governor’s Lodge. It was during his stay at the Presidential Lodge that Mimiko’s administration built a three story building as the new Governor’s Lodge.

It must be noted that Mimiko moved into the new building in the first year of his second term in office. However, when Mimiko left office after completing his second term of eight years in office, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who took over from him followed his footstep by living in the presidential lodge throughout his first term in office.

Need for new

Governor’s Lodge Akeredolu during the celebration of the first 100 days in office justified the need for the new lodge to be inhabited by the first family. His major reason was that the one inherited from his predecessor has structural defects, which made in uninhabitable for the first family.

The governor in his speech, during the ground breaking ceremony of the new Governor’s Lodge said: “The old Governor’s Lodge was originally a modest three-room duplex of timber flooring, built for the colonial district officers.

This historic building went through a lot of modifications, restruc turing and renovations since the creation of Ondo State in 1976. “When we came in February 2017, we met the old Governor’s Lodge building, fabrics and furniture in acute dilapidation and utter state of abandonment.

Also, the Governor’s Lodge Annex that was built by the immediate past administration, had issues of structural defect.

Our first reaction to the ugly development was to involve the best of cost-effective steps to put to good use the facilities. “In pursuant of this, qualified and experienced building experts were invited to work with our in-house professionals to carry out due diligence and survey on the structures.

The objective of our action was to have a concise report on the adequacy of spaces, snags, building health and cost of remedial works. The report, thereafter, submitted by the experts revealed a humongous cost of putting the old lodge in a befitting status and yet it will not adequately compensate for the value of money to be spent.

“In our quest to continuously strive to fulfill our sacred vows to our people and leave a good legacy, a committee was set up to work on the experts recommendation and come up with a design for the construction of a new a Governor’s Lodge for Ondo State government.

The committee has turned in its recommendation on the construction of a new Governor’s Lodge of which we are here today to formally commence. “This project was conceived with the best expectations of any Governor’s Lodge you can find in Nigeria.

The structure sits on approximately 2,000 square meters of land and measures about 18 meters from the ground floor to the tip of the iconic roof. The facilities will house a banquet hall to sit about 250 guests, basement parking,

indoor and outdoor kitchen, swimming pool, sitting lounge, atrium sitting room, bedrooms and other functional spaces. Information Communication Technology (ICT) software and gadgets will be applied in the finishing of this edifice while the entire environment will be adorned with both soft and hard landscape.”

Opposition kicks

However, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) through its state chairman, Alhaji Fatai Adams, said the action of the government is a misplaced priority as a new Governor’s Lodge is not the priority of the people of the state at this time when there were other infrastructures begging for attention and when doctors in the employment of the state government are on strike and resigning en mass over delay in payment of salaries.

Adams queried why the state government prefers to give comfort to the first family at the detriment of the generality of the people. He argued that N2 billion would have settled part of the infrastructural gap in the state.

His words: “We are seriously alarmed by the unfortunate resignation of over 105 medical doctors from the Ondo State public service over the inability of the government to pay the medical personnel their due salaries and hazard allowances as and when due. Apart from the failure of government to pay,

Governor Akeredolu unapologetically told the doctors in a widely televised program that the services of the doctors were not indispensable. “This is worrisome as we all know that we are dealing with the health and lives of our people here. I am sure you will all recall that Ondo State was the destination for medical tourism in the South-West because of the first class service delivery found here under the PDP administration. According to the Nigerian Medical Association records, no Medical House officer has been employed by the Ondo State government since 2019, a situation that is responsible for the poor services rendered in the hospitals. “The available few hands are already overwhelmed and overstretched by the high number of patients coming for medical attention. This is very pathetic. Our people are dying unattended to! This portends grave danger especially in a period when all manners of epidemic rear their ugly heads.”

Despite the resignation of 109 medical doctors, Adams said the government embarked on a new Governor’s Lodge, when there was no urgent need for it. “While the present administration of Akeredolu has a backlog of unpaid salaries of workers, it is proposing to build a N2-billion new Governor’s Lodge in Akure.

This is not only ridiculous but the surest evidence that the governor has completely lost direction. Dr. Mimiko, Akeredeolu’s predecessor built a very befitting Governor’s Lodge in 2013, a few years before Akeredolu assumed the reins of government.

To spend N2 billion of taxpayers’ money on another lodge at this time is the height of callousness and wastefulness.

“The questions are: Has the one built by Mimiko in 2013 become so uninhabitable such that a new one is inevitable in this perilous time? Considering the terrible economic situation and hunger in the land, is it proper or reasonable for a government to embark on a N2 billion project that will only serve very few individuals, when millions of people are languishing in despicable penury and dying without basic healthcare service delivery? ‘

But again, if a society is not fully informed of the atrocious and pernicious nature of the party in government, the people may always be cajoled or beguiled through a well-oiled and orchestrated propaganda machinery, into believing that the government is working in the interest of the people.”

Government reacts

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Donald Ojogo, in his reaction, said the opposition is not sincere with its criticism of the new Governor’s Lodge as the project was conceived in the best interest of the state.

He said: “It is a conceded fact that an opposition party is at liberty to criticise any government including of course, the indiscretion display of ignorance on issues of governance.

The misplaced allusion to the Governor’s Lodge as well as the weak nexus between same and the issue of salaries betrays an unpardonable amnesia on the part of a political party. It becomes immeasurably uncanny if such party had left the stage with the most uncharitable legacy of ‘unpaid seven months salaries.

“Perhaps, PDP deserves to know that the envisioned Governor’s Lodge is among the plethora of iconic projects targeted with the yet-to-be-fully accessed bond. Suggesting therefore, that government should ‘shelve’ the project for salaries clearly shows a gross lack of knowledge of how bonds work.

They are as special purpose means of funding developmental initiatives, inconvertible to cash, hence undrawable by anyone.

“Rather than abandon the welfare of workers for months without remorse under any guise, the Ondo State government led by Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, shall at all times, evolve ingenious means to address the issue of salaries in the face of excruciating global economic challenges.”

