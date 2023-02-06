Law

Ondo gets CJ, four new judges

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has sworn in Justice Ayedun Olusegun Odusola as the new Chief Judge of the state to replace Justice William Akintoroye, who retired from the Bench recently. Odusola, who has his appointment confirmed by the National Judicial Council (NJC) is the 12th substantive Chief Judge of the 40-year-old state. Justice Odusola has served as the Acting Chief Judge of the State until his recommendation by the National Judicial Council (NJC) and subsequent appointment by the Governor following the approval by the State House of Assembly.

Akeredolu also sworn in Hon. Justices Bolatito Florence Ajibade; Bankole Jacob Akinwunmi; Leonard Boyede Ologun and Femi Sylvester Akinbinnu as new High Court judges in the State. Governor Akeredolu equally inaugurated Pastor Omofunmile Adejombo; Mrs. Omolola Akinseloyin and Mr Stanley Adeniyan as members of the State Judicial Service Commission (JSC) The Governor described the appointment of the Chief Judge and other Judges as the greatest honour a society can confer on any citizen.

He said their appointments was not only a mark of recognition with regard to competence in the administration and practice of law, but also confirmed their fitness in terms of character. He reiterated his administration’s promise to support the judiciary .

His words: “Amidst the challenges faced by us, especially after the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 which impacted negatively on the finances of the State, we have continued to discharge our duties with utmost care and focus” The governor further disclosed that he had just ordered the immediate commencement of work on the construction of a new ultra-modern court complex. According to him, the proposed architectural masterpiece is designed to have all the facilities of a modern court complex, which include 21 court halls, a modern ceremonial Hall and library, among others.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

