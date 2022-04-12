Metro & Crime

Ondo gives 48 hours ultimatum to cabinet members seeking elective offices to resign

No less than five commissioners and special advisers in the cabinet of the Ondo State Government will resign from the office before Thursday to contest various positions in the next general election.
This was a sequel to the ultimatum given by the state government to its appointees to resign on or before Thursday in compliance with the new electoral act recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.
In a circular signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, government said those affected should resign to face their political aspirations.
Those who have publicly shown interest in the different political offices included the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Donald Ojogo, his agriculture counterpart, Asiwaju Gboyega Adefarati, Special Advisers, Boye Oyewumi, and Olumbe Akinkugbe among others. The circular, which was signed by Odu, and seen by New Telegraph on Tuesday, said: “As you are aware, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Gen Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) has signed the amended Electoral bill Into Law and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released guidelines on the conduct of than in impending general elections thereby signaling the commencement of intense political activities both at the Federal and State levels.
“Consequently and in line with the provision of section 84 (12) of the electoral act, 2022, political and public office holders desirous of participating in the political process either as a contestant for elective positions or as delegates should resign their appointments on or before Thursday, 14th April 2022.”

 

