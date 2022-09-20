News

Ondo gives mass burial to 460 unclaimed corpses.

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, Akure Comment(0)

The Ondo State government has carried out a mass burial of 460 unclaimed corpses at the health facilities as part of efforts geared towards decongesting the morgues at the Akure and Ondo complexes of the State University of Medical Science Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH).

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Prof. Dayo Faduyile, who made the disclosure while briefing journalists on the development in his office Tuesday, said the move was a follow up to an assessment tour of morgues in the two state owned hospitals.

Faduyile noted that he and some other government officials had recently embarked on an assessment tour of the morgues in the two health facilities and observed with dismay their gory state, having been jam-packed with unclaimed bodies spanning a year and above.

Faduyile said the development prompted him to put up a strong memo to the Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on the urgent need to decongest and rehabilitate the morgues, which had literally turned to an eye-sore.

The Special Adviser said the governor did not hesitate to approve the memo to carry out the proposed mass burial activities, so as to avoid an imminent outbreak of epidemic diseases in the state.

As a Professional Pathologist, Faduyile averred that his office followed all due process by putting all necessary machinery in place for quality and hitch-free mass burial activities.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

