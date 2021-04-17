Ondo Governorship Tribunal decides Akeredolu, Jegede fate April 21

The Ondo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has fixed April 21 to deliver judgement in the petition seeking to upturn the victory of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu at the October 10, 2020 poll. The three-man panel led by Justice Umar Abubakar announced this through a notice to all parties in the case on Friday. The parties had on February 25 adopted their written addresses before the Tribunal sitting in Akure, the state capital. The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede, had in the petition filed before the Tribunal challenged the outcome of the last governorship election in the state.

Jegede alleged that Akeredolu and his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, were not validly nominated. During the Tribunal sitting, the defence counsel had pleaded with the court to dismiss Jegede’s petition on several grounds. Counsel to Akeredolu and Aiyedatiwa, Akin Olujimi and that of the APC, Lateef Fagbemi, said the petitioner had admitted in paragraph 12 of its petition, the sponsorship of third and first respondents but failed to prove that they were not validly nominated.

