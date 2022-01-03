Ondo Govt chides PDP over allegations of corruption against Akeredolu, family

The Ondo State Government has lashed out at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state following allegations of corruption made against Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and his immediate family.

While describing PDP as an unserious political party that had been noted for dishing out lies in the state, the state government emphasised that, lately the party had continued to be involved in juvenile opposition and pedestrian politics.

PDP had in a statement issued on Sunday by its Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, accused the governor of turning a blind eye to the looting of the state by his family.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, the government challenged PDP to publish the 13 proxy companies and Directors it alleged that Akeredolu and his family were using to siphon funds from the state coffer.

Ojogo, who also dismissed the allegation of the collection of N500 million by his ministry for the Ondo Countdown, challenged PDP to petition the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), if the PDP is sure of its claims.

He said: “This response in respect of the PDP’s latest misadventure mistaken for opposition is not to glorify the rudderless camp; it is to counsel the seemingly disorganised ilk and for the sake of general public at the mercy of PDP’s disingenuous misinformation.

“Their assertions in respect of 13 companies they claimed were registered by the governor’s family in 2017 without evidence exposes the juvenile and pedestrian composure of the PDP.

“It is sheer waste of precious media space to assert without evidence to prove. We challenge PDP to publish the names of the Directors of those companies as well as the names of those companies.

“On the alleged expenditure of N500 million by the Ondo State Ministry of Information on the ‘Countdown Show’ to herald 2022, it’s not just laughable but presents the PDP as most unserious.

“The inconsistency in their lies is legendary as their first release had indicated N200,000,000 in respect of same subject. The public deserves to know more. Therefore, PDP must hurry to report this to the EFCC for investigation.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...