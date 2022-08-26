Ondo govt elevates monarchs, orders arrest of 2

The Ondo State Executive Council has upgraded some traditional rulers across the state to different grades, but however ordered the arrest of two others over what it referred to as unlawful coronation. Briefing journalists shortly after the weekly State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs. Bamidele Ademola-Olateju disclosed that the Council equally resolved and regularised disputed stools in the state.

Some of the Obas upgraded from grade ‘B’ to ‘A’ in-clude: Olowa of Igbara-Oke; Ojomo-Luda of Ijebu-Owo; Owa-Ale of Iyometa; Elemure of Emure; Olupele of Ipele; Alara of Ilara-Mokin; Olujare of Ijare; Olumoru of Imoru; Ogbolu of Itaogbolu; Oloba of Oba-Ile; Odogbo of Omi; Orunja of Odigbo; Okiti of Iju.

On the two illegal monarchs, Ademola-Olateju said: “Some persons have been parading themselves as Olofun of Irele in Irele Local Government and Olu of Igodanlisa in Okitipupa Local Government without the approval of the State Executive Council. The State Executive Council has decided that such persons be arrested and investigated for their infractions against the State Chieftaincy Law.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...