Ondo Govt: Expose kidnappers, other criminals, get N50,000 reward

As part of efforts to tackle insecurity, the Ondo State government yesterday announced a N50,000 reward for anyone willing to reveal the identities of kidnappers and other criminals in the state. Briefingnewsmenshortly after the weekly State Executive Council (SEC) meeting, the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, MrsBamideleAdemola- Olateju, said thedevelopment wastofurtherencouragecitizens to give useful and timely information about criminal activities in any part of the state. According to the Information Commissioner, “From now on, anyone who reports a crime and we follow the trail, and it leads to a successful prosecution of the criminal, that person will be offered a reward of fifty thousand naira.

“We want people in Ondo State to say something when they see something. We want our people to be proactive in the area of security to rid OndoStateof criminals, bandits and terrorists,” she said. Ademola-Olateju also added that the council acknowledged and appreciated the commendation from residents which followed the good initiative of the government to have a toll free line, which means that; “Anybody can call to give security tips and report any criminal activities in his or her area.”

 

