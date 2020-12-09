Ondo: Gripped in the clutch of bandits

Ude and Isinigbo communities in Akure North Local Government were, last week, engulfed in violent crisis over land issue. ADEWALE MOMOH takes a look at what turned the once peaceful communities to be at arms against each other as well as the current security situation in Ondo State

For about 800 years, Isinigbo community in Akure North Local Government has been existing in harmony with its neighbour, Ude, without any acrimony among the inhabitants. However, November 3, 2020, the hundreds of years of peaceful coexistence between the two communities were in the twinkle of an eye jettisoned as things went awry following the issue of land tussle.

Pandemonium was let loose between the two communities over land dispute, leading to burning of the palace of the traditional ruler of Ude, Sunday Boboye, as well as destruction of houses in Isinigbo.

Trouble started in the community few months back when Boboye, who is the Ajagun Ude, laid claim to some portions of land in Isinigbo, following a court judgment in his favour. Violence later sparked off when the people of Isinigbo resisted the alleged move by Boboye to demolish some houses over claims of ownership of the lands in Isinigbo. According to sources, following the alleged demolition of houses belonging to Isinigbo people, including buildings belonging to non-indigenes by Boboye, the people of Isinigbo in their numbers stormed the palace of Ajagun of Ude as they set the palace ablaze after vandalizing the property.

With the situation snowballing into communal clash, bonfires were mounted at the entrances of both communities, while shop owners fled for their lives as angry youths wielded dangerous weapons, chanting songs of protests across the streets of the communities. Giving an insight into the situation, the Oluomo of Isinigbo, Oluwole Kareem, said the protest was necessitated by the continued demolition of their buildings by the Ajagun of Ude. Kareem said they were surprised when a land matter the Isinigbo community had won in 2012 was taken to another court by Boboye and judgment was secured to deprive them of the land they had occupied for the past 800 years.

He said: “Boboye came to us that we are occupying the land illegally. He said he has won the case. That judgment is fraudulent. He first came and demolished over 50 houses. We protested like this but the government did not do anything.

His lawyer said he was not aware about the demolition. “If he had won the case, he was supposed to give us time for dialogue. He did not give us that chance. Last Thursday, he went to demolish over 150 buildings, including my house. He was bringing thugs and fake police-men.

“Apart from demolishing our houses, he turned himself to a robber. After demolishing my house, he took the monkey I have been training for past 15 years. He also took my brother’s goat. “He has been threatening us.

People said we have been cool with him to allow him demolish our house. People have bought lands here for over 15 years ago. He placed sign board and renamed our community, ‘the New Ude Estate.’ Isinigbo has been existing since over 800 years. He wants to make our place an extension of Ude. “We came out for peaceful demonstration to let the government know our plight. The state government should intervene.” Also one of the landlords of Isinigbo, Mrs Oyebade, alleged that “Boboye is from Ijare in Ifedore Local Government area of the state but he is claiming to be the owner of Isinigbo. He moves about with his thugs to destroy our houses.

“I have been living in my house which I took loan to build for about eight years. I’m even yet to pay back the loan before Boboye came to tell us to pay him N600,000 to re-buy the land from him. I don’t know where to get that sum of money at this time.

“He destroyed my house by breaking all the windows made of glass. We appeal to the authorities to save us from Boboye.” Speaking on the necessary steps already by the community over the situation, the Elemo of Isinigbo, Ajayi Samson Oladunjoye, said that the necessary authorities had been notified of the development but lamented nothing was done until it degenerated to the present situation.

“We have written a petition to the AIG, Zone 17, and the Commissioner of Police in the state about the issue but nothing was done to caution Boboye. “We have written another letter to the state government and the Attorney- General was copied as well as the Director of DSS that we are living in danger. Boboye has been terrorizing us. Isinigbo community has been existing for about 800 years. “When the violence was going on, I was at the Court of Appeal in Akure.

So, I cannot state categorically whether people were killed or those behind the burning of the palace.” While raising fears over reprisal attack on the people of Isinigbo, a resident who craved anonymity alleged that Boboye had been discreetly assembling thugs in the community with a call on the authorities to urgent come to their rescue.

Meanwhile, following several attempts to reach Boboye, who had fled the community during the incident, he informed New Telegraph that he was in Ore, headquarters of Odigbo Local Government area of the state as he promised to get in touch when he gets to Akure, Ondo State capital. With security operatives under Joint Task Force (JTF) in the state already drafted to the communities to restore law and order, the Spokesman of Ondo State Police Command, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, disclosed that nobody was killed in the fracas. Ikoro, who confirmed the burning of the Ajagun of Ude’s palace, said normalcy has been restored to the communities.

He said that investigation has commenced into the incident. Insecurity Shortly, after the #EndSARS saga, men of the underworld besieged Ondo State with streets and highways turned to dreaded zones. Robbers robbing people off their possession at gun point with the aid of motorcycles commonly known as Okada, kidnappers and bandits are on the prowl abducting victims unhindered while in some cases, they kill at will.

One of the dastardly acts of the gunmen was the killing of a first-class monarch in the state. The traditional ruler, Oba Israel Adeusi, was killed after his vehicle was attacked at Elegbeka in Ose Local Government Area of the state along Benin-Owo-Akure highway. The monarch was returning to his domain in Ifon while on his way from Akure, the state capital, where he had gone to attend the monthly meeting of the Traditional Council of Obas, when the incident occurred. Few hours before the incident, daredevil armed robbers had stormed a bank in Ode-Irele, headquarters of Irele Local Government, where they carted away undisclosed amount of money with one person shot dead during the incident.

Both incidents occurred few hours after the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, left the state following his visit to the command to assess the level of destruction occasioned by the violent protest occasioned by the #EndSARS campaign as well as to boost the morale of the police operatives in the command. Also, the wife of the Chief of Staff to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu was among the kidnapped victims in the state following her abduction alongside two other women at Owena axis of Ondo/Akure highway in Idanre Local Government area of Ondo State while on transit from Lagos State.

After forcing the vehicle which Mrs Ale was travelling in to a stop, the gunmen whisked her into the bush. Earlier, the kidnappers had also struck when 16 market women, who were on transit from Akoko axis of the state to Akure, for the monthly meeting of the leadership of the market women known as ‘Iyalojas’ and ‘Iyalajes’ were kidnapped on the busy Owo/Akure highway.

With the kidnap said to have occurred between Ogbese and Uso communities, the kidnappers, who were said to be about 10 in number, waylaid the vehicle of the market women after sporadic gun shots rented the air Among the kidnapped market women was the Iyaloja of Isua-Akoko in Akoko South East Local Government area of the state, Chief Mrs Helen Edward, who was leading the other women to the monthly meeting of the market women in Akure. Saddened by the security situation in the state, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had said, “clearly, we are in a serious security crisis that requires extraordinary means.”

Meanwhile, residents of the state who expressed concern over the situation, called for urgent measures, stressing that the state is fast becoming hotbed for criminality. According to a resident, who simply gave his name as Ogungbemi, the upsurge of crime in the state was a result of the #EndSARS protest. According to him, arms and ammunition looted from police facilities as well as jail breaks were the reasons for the sudden increase in crimes. For Mr Abisoye, the economic situation of the country and as well as the frenzy associated with the month of December could be attributed to the daring moves of criminals in the state.

But he called on security agencies to be proactive in their fight against criminalities in the state, particularly intelligence gathering. Meanwhile, the Ondo State Security Network Agency, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps, seems to be living up to expectations following the rescue of the wife of the Chief of Staff as well as the arrest of the alleged killers of the Oba Adeusi.

Disclosing the arrests of the suspects, the Commandant of Amotekun in the state, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, stated that the arrests were made in the forest after the corps was notified of the incidents. According to Adeleye, the identities of the suspects were still being concealed due to ongoing investigations. He also revealed that in a bid to rid the state of banditry and kidnappings, the corps launched ‘Operation Clean Up’ which he said, had led to the arrest of over 20 suspects from various black spots within the state.

Adeleye explained that the move was designed to take the war to the criminals in their various hide outs in the city or the forest. He said: “In the past few weeks, Ondo State witnessed increase in kidnappings, armed robbery and men of the Amotekun Corps went into action in collaboration with other security agencies.

“We observed a downward trend after the ban of Okada at night. So, we had to change tactics. That was why we launched the Operation Clean Up which is intense patrol across the nook and cranny of Akure and other parts of the state. “The idea is to take the war to the kidnappers, criminals or wherever they are hiding and we have recorded huge success. Amotekun operates in the bush, forest, water and anywhere.”

