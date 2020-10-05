Ondo guber: 11 parties unite with PDP to tackle APC

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, 11 political parties have merged and collapsed their structure to support the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede.

The decision was made known on Monday at a press conference in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The spokesperson of the political parties and the State Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Oladele Ogunbameru said, the decision was borne out of their commitment to good governance.

The parties said the collaboration is an organised effort to save Ondo State from the political quagmire and undesirable socioeconomic predicament.

Some of the political parties backing Eyitayo Jegede include: Accord Party, APGA, SDP, AAC, and the ADP, amongst others.

