Ondo Guber: 12 aspirants spend N258m on APC Nomination Forms

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

Twelve aspirants from Ondo State have obtained the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket for the total cost of N258.27m. The cost of an aspirant’s forms is N22.5 million.

The breakdown of the aspirants showed that the incumbent governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and 10 other males paid N247:50 million.

The only female aspirant of the list, Mrs. Olajumoke Olubusola Anifowoshe, however, paid N11.25 million. This is in line with the guideline in the time table and schedule of activities for the conduct of 2020 governorship primary election in Ondo State as released by the party.

At the close of submission of expression of interest and nomination forms on Thursday, the 12 aspirants who obtained the forms had submitted them.

Among the aspirants were three who contested for the party’s ticket with the incumbent in 2016 are also in the race again for the party’s ticket at the July 20 governorship primary election.

Also in the race is the founding state chairman of the party, Chief Isaacs Duerimini Kekemeke, former Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, Chief Olayide Adelami, Amb. Olusola Iji, Odimayo Okunjiml, Ifeoluwa Olusola Oyedele, Awodeyi Akinsehinwa Akinola and Dr. Nathaniel Olumuyiwa Adojutelegan.

The only female aspirant in the pack, Mrs. Olajumoke Olubusola Anifowoshe is the daughter of the first executive governor of the old Ones State, Chief Adekunle Ajasin.

The Ondo State APC governorship primary election holds on Monday, July 20 and election appeal is scheduled for Wednesday, July 22.

