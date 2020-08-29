Ondo guber: Akeredolu alleges plot to malign him by his deputy

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has accused his deputy, Mr. Agboola Ajayi, who is the governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in the forthcoming governorship election in the state, of alleged plans to malign his person.

The governor, who spoke through the spokesperson for the Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation, Olabode Richard Olatunde, yesterday in Akure, alleged that Ajayi had also concluded plans to fabricate lies against the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The governor’s campaign organisation further maintained that Ajayi’s plans which were initiated five months ago are targeted at embarrasing the governor, top government officials and members of his immediate family. He said: “These unimaginable lies and imaginary concoctions from Ajayi are part of the many ignoble plots hatched to discredit governor Akeredolu and the APC ahead of the October 10, 2020 governorship election.”

While emphasising that Ajayi had engaged the ser-vices of two popular printers in Ondo town and Akure, the state capital, to print fake documents and clone receipts, Olatunde urged the public to be at alert over the sinister plot. He said: “While Governor Akeredolu and indeed, the APC family remain unperturbed over any such plot against the Project of Grace, it is, nonetheless, pertinent to alert the unsuspecting public, particularly the good people of Ondo State. “For the records, the Akeredolu administration proclivity for transparency and accountability has made it a difficult task for anyone to malign, blackmail and discredit his administration.

“On our part, we shall inexorably sustain the civil issues-based and persuasive campaigns that had been enunciated from the beginning of this process.” Reacting to the allegations, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) of the Deputy Governor, Babatope Okeowo, said: “The truth of the matter, as the Bible says ‘the sinner runs when no one pursues him’, Akeredolu is running when nobody is pursuing him. It is his injustice to the people of Ondo State that is pursuing him, not Agboola Ajayi.”

