Ondo Guber: Akeredolu declares Friday work-free day

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has declared Friday as work-free day for workers within the state’s Public Service.

The move by the governor was hinged on Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

According to the governor, in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, the work-free day was “approved as such to enable workers have enough time to embark on adequate measures aimed at preparing themselves for the Election. This include necessary trips by workers to areas where they are registered to cast their votes.

The governor also advised eligible voters to be law abiding throughout the period of the exercise.

“They are equally encouraged to take maximum advantage of the adequate security measures already put in place to exercise their voting rights without any fear of harassment, intimidation and molestation.

“Governor Akeredolu wishes all stakeholders, especially our workers in the Public Service, the best of luck as they exercise their civic responsibility.”

