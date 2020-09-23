Ondo guber: Akeredolu has no damaging baggage, will win like Obaseki – VON DG

The Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu has said the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Governor Rotim Akeredolu will win the October 10 governorship election in the state.

Okechukwu, who is a member of the APC National Campaign Council for the Ondo State governorship election, posited that the Ondo State govermor has no damaging baggage and was being supported by all tendencies in the party.

Speaking in Abuja, on the possibilities of Akeredolu losing the election just like the APC governorship candidate in Edo State, Pastor Ize-Iyamu, Okechukwu said that Akeredolu shares the same features in common with the winner of the Edo State governorship election, Governor Godwin Obaseki and therefore cannot lose.

Dismissing the fear, Okechukwu said: “I don’t harbour any fear of APC losing Ondo State for His Excellencies Akeredolu and Obaseki share a lot in common. One, they devoted much more resources in the past four years to physical infrastructural development than stomach infrastructure. This is why some elites are antagonistic to both.

“Secondly, both diligently reconciled with their fellow gubernatorial aspirants within their parties thus going into the election with the spirit of internal democracy advantage.

“Thirdly, they both defeated same candidates in 2016 and one does not see the danger naysayers are hyping. Fourthly, don’t forget that they are products of our great party, the APC.”

Reminded that President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to uphold the best tenets of free and fair election as the bedrock of democracy, making the use of the proverbial federal might a mirage, Okechukwu said yes, that’s a good omen for Nigerian democracy.

“Yes Mr President’s position of non-interference and creation of level playing field is a good omen to our fledgling democracy and is in no matter particular hinderance to Akeredolu’s chances of winning the October 10, 2020 Ondo State gubernatorial election. Aketi, I know, has no damaging baggage and all the tendencies in APC are solidly behind him, unlike what happened in Edo State APC gubernatorial election.”

