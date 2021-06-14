Ondo guber: Akeredolu, Jegede know fate Wednesday

Babatope Okeowo, Akure

The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure will on Wednesday decide whether or not the petition challenging the victory of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State at the October 10 governorship is a pre-election matter.

The appellate court will also interpret section 183 of the 1999 constitution as it relates to the qualification of Akeredolu and his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election.

The three-man panel, led by Justice Theresa Ngolika Orji-Abadua, had fixed Wednesday 16 after it heard Jegede’s counsel, Oyeachi Ikpeazu (SAN), that canvassed in his submission why Akeredolu and Aiyedatiwa should be sacked saying they were not properly nominated by their party, the APC.

The Election Petition Tribunal had said it did not have jurisdiction to hear the case, and consequently dismissed the petition filed by Mr Eyitayo Jegede, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the victory of Akeredolu. However, the Tribunal held that issues relating to the qualification of Akeredolu and his deputy was not a pre-election matter, but a constitutional matter, which is the prerogative of higher courts. Displeased with the outcome of the judgment, Jegede filed an appeal against the decision of the court that upheld the victory of Governor Akeredolu on the grounds that it did not have jurisdiction.

