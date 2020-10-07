Politics

Ondo guber: APC, Akeredolu jittery of Jegede’s popularity – Secondus

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has stated that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State is jittery of the growing popularity of the candidate of the PDP, Eyitayo Jegede hence the constant attacks on the party’s members in the state.
Secondus who blamed the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its supporters for the recurring violence in the state urged the people of Ondo State to vote out the APC in the forthcoming governorship election.
Secondus stated this Wednesday at the grand finale campaign rally of the party held in Ondo, the headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.
According to him, in order to contain the pockets of crises threatening Saturday’s election, he advised that INEC and security agencies should be allowed to do their duties professionally without interference.
Secondus also appealed to the people to protect their votes like the people of Edo State did with their votes.
He urged them to come out en masse to vote for the PDP and defeat the APC governorship candidate, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who is seeking a re-election.
While the Chairman of the National Campaign Council for Ondo election and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, reaffirmed the panicky situation of the ruling party, saying they were planning to rig the election.
Makinde assured the people that the PDP candidate would win the election and bring the dividends of democracy for the benefit of all.

