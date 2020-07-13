Ondo guber: APC caretaker/Extraordinary Committee to meet aspirants

…as party insists defected deputy gov must resign

Barring any last minute change, the Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would this week meet with the Ondo State governorship aspirants.

The Committee would also this week discuss reports of the Screening and Appeal Screening Committees just as it would compile lists of the Primaries and Appeal Primaries Committees. T he Screening and Appeal Screening Committees had submitted their reports last week.

The issue of mode of primaries for the Ondo governorship ticket has been of concern as 11 of the 12 aspirants last week petitioned the committee.

The petition, which was signed and addressed to the Caretaker Chairman, Mai Mala Buni by Chief Olusola Oke, Joseoh Olusola Iji, Odimayo Okunjiml, Olayide Owolabi Adelami, Isaac Kekemeke and others demanded for a direct primaries as a mode of selection of candidate for the October 10 governorship election.

The petition reads: “As governorship aspirants and critical stakeholders of the Ondo State Chapter of the APC, we write to congratulate you and the entire members of the APC Care taker Committee on your well-deserved appointment to superintend the affairs of our great party for the next six months.

“There is no doubt that the intervention leading to the constitution of your committee was aimed at refocusing and strengthening the party against the present and future challenges.

It remains the hope of every well-meaning member of the party that at the conclusion of your assignment, there will be a resurgence of unity and vitality in the party.

“Having variously traversed the length and breadth of Ondo State, interfacing with party members as aspirants, we can confidently inform you that overwhelming majority of our party members prefer direct primary for the nomination of the party’s candidate for the 2020 Governorship Election.

“It is our position that adopting Indirect Primary Election in Ondo State, given the prevailing mood and circumstances is hazardous.”

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress has asked defected Ondo State deputy governor, Ho. Agboola Ajayi to resign from office since he had dumped the party for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

APC leaders in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of the state yesterday insisted that he must leave the Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredoluled government.

