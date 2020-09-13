News Top Stories

Ondo guber: APC has failed Nigerians –Tambuwal

Posted on

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed the country. Tambuwal’s at the flag off of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign for the October 10 Ondo State governorship election, told the people that the crisis in APC was an indication that the party cannot manage a country like Nigeria.

 

“The APC is in disarray, not only in Ondo State where they are busy fighting but also in the national where they unlawfully, against their own constitution, dissolved their own National Working Committee.

“Are they not a party of confusion? Are they capable of governing Nigeria? “As at now, they do not have a Board of Trustees for their party. Since the inception of APC till today, they have not been able to get Board of Trustees for their party. Is that not enough confusion?

 

That is why I am to confirm to you that APC is not the choice for Ondo State,” the governor stated. He added that the APC has failed in its promises to fight corruption, provide security and revamp the economy.

 

“At this time of COVID-19, they have increased the suffering of Nigerians. Instead of giving us palliatives, they are adding to the sufferings of Nigerians by increasing fuel prices, by increasing electricity tariff.

 

The timing is very wrong,” he said. Tambuwal told the people that the election of PDP governor, Eyitayo Jegede is a step towards restructuring Nigeria

