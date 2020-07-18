Ondo guber: APC NEC approves indirect primaries

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has adopted the indirect primary mode for its governorship primary election in Ondo State. This was revealed by the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, who doubles as the Chairman of the Ondo State Governorship Primary Committee, while speaking during the inauguration of the committee.

There had been speculations on the mode to be adopted, with 11 aspirants out of 12 aspirants demanding for the direct primary mode. The 11 aspirants had petitioned the Caretaker Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee (NEONCPC) demanding for direct primary.

But speaking yesterday at the party’s secretariat in Abuja, the governor said it is not in the place of aspirants or candidates to demand the process of elections or primaries they are to participate in. He said: “On the issue of the mode of primary, this has been settled by the previous NWC and ratified by NEC, which gives the opportunity to the State Executive Committee to choose the mode of primary that they would want. This has been settled. “The Ondo APC primary election would be conducted via indirect mode. This was the option chosen by the Ondo State chapter of the APC and ratified by the NEC of our great party in the last meeting.

So, we are going for indirect primary.” Asked if APC would win the election with indirect primaries, Bello said he was very confident that the APC would win the general election, adding that the responsibility before him is to conduct free, fair and credible primary election for whoever is going to be the candidate of the party.

He said: “I shall restrict myself to that, which means I will be guided by the Constitution of our party, the guidelines and all the laws that support the primary election. If free, fair and credible primary is conducted, every member of the party, those who contested and those who are not contesting including members and sympathisers of the party would support it to victory.”

Inaugurating the committee, the Caretaker Chairman and the Yobe State Governor, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni, said the APC has great respect for internal democracy, as such; members must appreciate and honour the popular choice, in order to have a marketable candidate for the October election. Reconciliation team seeks oneness, aspirant kick The Reconciliation Committee constituted to resolve the grievances of some aggrieved aspirants and stakeholders of the party, yesterday solicited for peace ahead of the party’s primary election. Speaking with the aspirants, the Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello, who led members of the committee to Akure, said the success of the party in the next election is paramount, stressing that the reconciliation committee was set up for the purpose of ensuring the party’s success at the governorship polls on October 10. But only four out of the 11 aggrieved governorship aspirants were present at the meeting.

They are Engr Ifeoluwa Oyedele; Barr Bukola Adetula, Ambassador Sola Iji and Olusola Oke. Speaking after the meeting, Oke described the meeting as wasted efforts as he stressed that there was nothing new in the meeting. He added that with the indirect primaries for the July 20 exercise would lay foundation to challenge the outcome of the exercise legally. Oke said: “I won’t boycott the election on Monday so that I can have locus to challenge it. I didn’t boycott any election. It is not in my character and is not advisable.”

Earlier, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, while speaking on the issue of reconciliation said: “We must allow for peace. Let us get all of us the aspirants to sign that whoever wins, others will support him. Anybody I have offended I will apologise to the person. We must allow peace.” Scramble for Akeredolu’s running mate polarises Unity Forum Indications emerged yesterday that some aspirants have commenced moves to become running mate to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu after the party primaries scheduled for July 20. According to findings most of the aspirants making the moves were those within the Unity Forum. A credible source close to one of the leaders of the Unity Forum within the APC disclosed that talks on the possibility of Governor Akeredolu conceding the deputy governorship slot to the group have commenced.

It was, however, unclear if the governor was considering any move to accept the proposal on the issue. According to the source, while the consensus candidate of the Unity Forum, Olusola Oke, allegedly sent an APC chieftain from Odigbo to the governor to explore the possibility of some concessions, the Deputy Senate Leader, Ajayi Borofice is said to have instigated proxy negotiations with the governor.

He said: “From Tuesday, we knew where they were going. The governors have made it so clear that they want one of their own, Akeredolu to return as governor. But unlike previously when some openings were possible in terms of other platforms, it is difficult because making any move to defect to another party means taking a big risk since this is an off season election. “I know of course that our man, Oke, had cleverly sent someone to him but from all indications, the governor appears battle ready for an all-out fight without giving room for concessions in any form.

I’m also aware that our patron, Senator Borofice has been mulling the idea of presenting Jimi Odimayo as possible running mate but it is not our collective idea, so it won’t fly. “The fact that the senator endorsed Jimi before now has even rubbished the idea because if he is actually our leader, he ought not to have single handedly endorsed Jimi against our popular choice. So for him to go ahead and make proposals without consulting others to work nocturnally for

Jimi to run with Aketi means nothing good to us; it is unacceptable,” he said.

