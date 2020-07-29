Ondo guber: APC, PDP, 15 others beat INEC deadline

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said all the 17 political parties fielding candidates for the October 10 Ondo State governorship election, have been able to upload particulars of their nominated candidates on its portal. According to the schedule of activities for the election,

INEC gave June 28 as the last day for the submission of particulars of candidates by the parties. The commission in a statement after the end of its meeting yesterday said all the parties had met the deadline.

The statement, which was signed by Festus Okoye, Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, disclosed that the portal was opened on July 21 and some of the parties that conducted the primaries, took the advantage to upload the list and particulars of their nominated candidates.

Okoye said: “As at 4.08p.m 28th July, 2020, all the 17 political parties had submitted the list and particulars of their nominated candidates using the INEC dedicated portal.

“This is in compliance with section 31(3) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended). The list will also be published on the commission’s social media platforms on the same day.

“By section 31 (5) & (6) of the Electoral Act, a person who has reasonable grounds to believe that any information given in the affidavit or any of the documents submitted by any of the candidates is false, may file a suit in court seeking a declaration that such information is false.

“If the court determines that the information is false, the court shall issue an order disqualifying the candidate from contesting the election.

“We urge members of the public to take an active part in the vetting of the list and particulars of nominated candidates to enhance transparency in the party nomination processes.”

