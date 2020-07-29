News

Ondo guber: APC, PDP, 15 others beat INEC deadline

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said all the 17 political parties fielding candidates for the October 10 Ondo State governorship election, have been able to upload particulars of their nominated candidates on its portal. According to the schedule of activities for the election,

 

INEC gave June 28 as the last day for the submission of particulars of candidates by the parties. The commission in a statement after the end of its meeting yesterday said all the parties had met the deadline.

 

The statement, which was signed by Festus Okoye, Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, disclosed that the portal was opened on July 21 and some of the parties that conducted the primaries, took the advantage to upload the list and particulars of their nominated candidates.

 

Okoye said: “As at 4.08p.m 28th July, 2020, all the 17 political parties had submitted the list and particulars of their nominated candidates using the INEC dedicated portal.

 

“This is in compliance with section 31(3) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended). The list will also be published on the commission’s social media platforms on the same day.

“By section 31 (5) & (6) of the Electoral Act, a person who has reasonable grounds to believe that any information given in the affidavit or any of the documents submitted by any of the candidates is false, may file a suit in court seeking a declaration that such information is false.

“If the court determines that the information is false, the court shall issue an order disqualifying the candidate from contesting the election.

 

“We urge members of the public to take an active part in the vetting of the list and particulars of nominated candidates to enhance transparency in the party nomination processes.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Edo 2020: Oshiomhole tenders apologies to Enigies over Obaseki

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

Ize-Iyamu receives blessings of Dukes in Benin Kingdom     The candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) for the Edo Governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has received the blessings of the Enigies (Dukes) in the Benin Kingdom to emerge victorious in the September 19 Governorship election.   Besides, immediate past National Chairman of the APC, […]
News Top Stories

NDDC probe gets messier

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Akpabio, Nunieh absent The Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) yesterday walked out on the House of Representatives Committee on NDDC investigating the alleged corruption and other activities of the commission, including the N81.5 billion frivolous expenses in five months. This is just as the House committee has issued a […]
News

Ondo guber: APC NEC approves indirect primaries

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim and Adewale Momoh

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has adopted the indirect primary mode for its governorship primary election in Ondo State. This was revealed by the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, who doubles as the Chairman of the Ondo State Governorship Primary Committee, while speaking during the inauguration of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: