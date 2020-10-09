Ondo guber: APC, PDP in another test of might

The outcome of the recent governorship election in Edo State seems to have not only raised the stake ahead of tomorrow’s gubernatorial poll in Ondo State, but has further fuelled the supremacy battle between the ruling and main opposition political parties. FELIX NWANERI reports

The supremacy battle between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) comes to the fore again as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducts governorship election in the state tomorrow after the main opposition party defeated the ruling party in the September 19 gubernatorial contest in Edo State.

The PDP’s candidate in the election and incumbent governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, was declared winner of the poll by the electoral umpire, having polled 307,955 votes against 223,619 votes garnered by his main challenger and candidate of the APC, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Obaseki’s victory brought to 16, the number of states under the control of the PDP, while APC has 19. The ruling APC had won in 15 out of the 29 states, where governorship elections held during the 2019 general election, while the main opposition PDP won in 14 – a difference of one state.

The APC won in Lagos, Ogun, Kebbi, Niger, Kaduna, Plateau, Jigawa, Zamfara, Borno, Katsina, Yobe, Nasarawa and Kano, Kwara and Gombe. The PDP won in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ebonyi, Delta, Enugu, Taraba, Abia, Imo, Oyo, Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Sokoto and Rivers. Remarkably, the main opposition party took-over four APC controlled states – Adamawa, Imo, Oyo and Bauchi in the 2019 polls. APC, on its part, won two PDP controlled states – Gombe and Kwara. However, in a twist of fate, the ruling party lost Zamfara to the PDP at the court, while PDP lost Imo to APC. Governorship elections did not hold in seven states at that time.

They are Kogi, Bayelsa, Edo, Ondo, Anambra, Osun and Ekiti as a result of the interregnum by the courts. Of these seven states, APC was in charge in six. They were Kogi, Edo, Ondo, Osun and Ekiti, while PDP held sway in Bayelsa.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) was in charge in Anambra State. After the general polls, governorship elections have been held in Kogi and Bayelsa states. While the ruling party won both states, it later lost Bayelsa to the PDP at the Supreme Court due to a forgery case established against its deputy governorship candidate.

As it stands, the APC has 19 states, PDP (16) and APGA (one). While the PDP is still savouring its victory in Edo and the ruling APC ruing its loss, there is no doubt that the Ondo governorship election provides another opportunity for each of them to prove its dominance over the other. Already, there are signs that the contest in the “Sunshine State” will not be a tea party as Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of the APC, who is seeking for a second term in office squares up against political foes and even former allies.

Seventeen candidates are contesting the poll. Governor Akeredolu is the standard bearer of the APC, while the PDP is fielding Eyitayo Jegede, who was its candidate during the 2016 election.

The incumbent deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi, is flying the flag of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) seen by many as the third force. The other candidates are Rotimi Akindejoye (Accord Party – AP), Joshua Adewole (Action Alliance – AA), Peter Adeyeye (African Action Congress – AAC), Adelegan Oluwaseyi (African Democratic Congress – ADC), Martin Olateru- Olagbegi (Action Democratic Party – ADP), Olowoloba Dele (All Progressives Grand Alliance – APGA) and Aminu Olarenwaju (Allied Peoples Movement – APM).

Others are Adesanya Olaoluwa (Action Peoples Party – APP), Okunade Taiwo (Labour Party – LP), Ojajuni Eniola (New Nigeria Party NNP), Fumilayo Atanuoko (national Resource Movement – NRM) and Babatunde Alli (Peoples Redemption Party – PRP). So far, the candidates have been crisscrossing the state, marketing their respective manifestos and canvassing for votes.

But analysts say that it will amount to political gamble for any of them to rely on the variables that shaped the outcome of the Edo election given the dynamics of politics. For the PDP, the Ondo State governorship election provides an opportunity for the party to make more inroad into the South-West after taking over Oyo in 2019.

The main opposition party controls only one out of the six states in in the zone. For the APC, a win will amount to consolidation, while a loss will amount to further depletion of its stronghold. The ruling party presently controls five of the six states in the zone – Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun and Ekiti.

Besides making inroad or consolidation of stronghold, the outcome of the election means more to the various gladiators in the two main parties as the jostle for the 2023 presidency has commenced.

This stark reality, apparently, informs why all the parties are deploying everything in their respective arsenal to ensure victory. A member of the APC National Committee on Ondo State Gubernatorial Election and Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, who gave a hint to this, dismissed fears that the ruling party will lose Ondo State. The party chieftain said he harbours no fears because Governor Akeredolu shared a lot in common with his counterpart in Edo State, Godwin Obaseki.

His words: “I don’t harbour any fears of APC losing Ondo State because their excellences, Akeredolu and Obaseki, share a lot in common. One, they devoted much more resources in the past four years to physical infrastructural development than stomach infrastructure. This is why some elites are antagonistic to both. “Secondly, both diligently reconciled with their fellow gubernatorial aspirants within their parties thus going into the election with the spirit of internal democracy advantage. Thirdly, they both defeated same candidates in 2016 and one does not see the danger naysayers are hyping. Fourthly, don’t forget that they are products of our great party, APC.”

The PDP, on its part, said it will not take anything for granted in its quest to reclaim Ondo State. The party, which is apparently buoyed by its victory in the Edo election, is optimistic that victory is possible in the October 10 governorship poll in the Sunshine State as according to it; the people are tired of APC.

The Director of Media and Publicity of the party’s campaign organization in the state, Zadok Akintoye, said: “The victory of PDP in the just concluded governorship election in Edo State between the APC candidate showed that people have been rejecting the bad governance being experienced by the APC ruling government of President Muhammadu Buhari since the last five years.

“What we saw in Edo State was the reflection of people resolved from the hands of APC bad government. We congratulate the good people of Edo State, our great party and Governor Godwin Obaseki and our prayer is that the victory we have recorded in Edo State should come to Ondo State come October 10 governorship election.

“What we see in Edo will replicate itself in Ondo State with the collective support of Nigerians who want a peoples- oriented government. Our power and confidence is in the people, not in any ‘federal might’ as the APC government that has mortgaged the lives of Nigerians must be resisted.”

INEC, on its part, said it will build on the success recorded in the Edo election to ensure a hitch-free election in Ondo State. The commission’s chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who gave the assurance disclosed during an interaction with the media, added that the Z-pad used during the Edo election for transmission of Polling Units (PUs) results to the commission result view portal, would be deployed. “We will deploy the same technology to upload results, real-time, from all the 3,009 polling units, all the 203 Wards and the 18 local government areas of Ondo State,’’ he said. The INEC chairman, who also assured that the commission will remain professional and neutral in the election, insisted that Ondo electorate will determine the next governor of the state.

