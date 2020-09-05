Ondo guber: Buhari endorses Akeredolu, tasks APC on fairness

…urges INEC to observe COVID-19 protocols at polls

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday endorsed the candidature of the incumbent governor of Ondo State, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, for the oncoming governorship election in the state. The President, who presented the party’s flag to Akeredolu at the Presidential Villa, also charged the ruling party to work diligently and ensure fairness in the elec-toral processes, while returning governorship candidate of the party for second term, and tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols at the polls.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President said the reconciliation process in the state branch of the party had provided a solid ground for an easier and clear victory for the candidate than he achieved in his first term While assuring Akeredolu of the party’s full support, the President said a peaceful and fair election that reflects the will of the people should be upper most, urging adherence to the regulations of the INEC and protocols of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). He noted that the party’s mechanism for resolving differences was most effective, and would be sustained to strengthen relationships, and project the objectives of the party as people-focused and development oriented.

Those at the flag presentation ceremony to include the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the APC, Mai Mala Buni, National Coordinator of the APC Campaign Committee for Ondo State governorship election and Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chairman APC Governors’ Forum (APGF) and Kebbi State governor, Atiku Bagudu and Chairman, Northern Governors’ Forum and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong. Buni in a separate interaction with State House Correspondents’, said APC would win Ondo governorship election because of Akeredolu’s achievements in the last four years.

He said: “APC is the only party that can win election in Ondo, not only because APC as a party is the only party but because the governor there is performing and has performed, the people of Ondo state have seen for themselves and have agreed to themselves that yes, he is the only man they can trust for the next four years.” On his part, Sanwo-Olu said the achievements of Akeredolu in the past four years had made his assignment easier. Sanwo-Olu said: “When you have a good product and people have seen and have agreed, it makes our job easier. Our good friend and brother, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, has not only done well, he is a progressive and he is a man that has stood over the last four years, carrying his people along and doing all to ensure that good governance continues in Ondo State.

On his part, Akeredolu said: “Mr. President has given us his blessing, he made one expression and he said this time around he feels more comfortable because the last time he had to be there with us, we had to receive his blessing. “I have always said this over and over that Mr. President’s support as he noted last time was important for him to come out to give us all the support because then, we were having a contest with an incumbent. “It’s not an easy thing when you have a government in power that is producing another candidate and you want to “wrestle power” from an incumbent.

We needed everything and I want to thank Mr. President for coming then to our aid and giving us all the support. “All of us, we are not taking things for granted and we know that by the grace of the Almighty God, success is ours.”

Like this: Like Loading...