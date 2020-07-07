Ondo Guber: Buni charges Committees’ members to be fair, thorough

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni has charged Screening and Appeal Panel Committees for the Ondo State governirship primaries to be fair and thorough in the assignments.

Buni, who is the governor of Yobe State gave the charge while inaugurating the two committees

According to him, the committee should consider the overall interest of the party above individual interest.

There are 12 aspirants participating in the primary, which included Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Mr Joseph Olusola Iji, Mr Odimayo Okunjimi, Mr Olayide Adelami, Mr Kekemeke Duerimini and Mr Olusola Oke.

Others are Mr Ifeoluwa Oyedele, Mr Awodeyi Akinsheyinwa, Mr Olubukola Adetula, Dr Abraham Michael, Dr Nathaniel Adojutelegan and Mrs Olajumake Anifowoshe.

Buni, who was represented by his Secretary, Sen. Akpan Udoedehe, urged members of the committees to provide a platform for those who are not satisfied with the screening, to appeal the outcome of the exercise.

He said: “ln the context, we can assure you that the aspirants, who have indicated interest to fly the flag of our party in the Ondo governorship election, will be subjected to the same fair, credible and transparent standards in the nomination process.

“You have been found to be persons worthy of trust; which is why you have been saddled with the onerous task of screening all the aspirants.

“Subsequently, you are expected to providing a platform for those who are not satisfied with the screening, to appeal the outcome of the exercise.

“Kindly note that your actions in this regard, could either make or mar the party’s image.

“So, I urge you to proceed in the strength of your mandate, and do your best, bearing in mind that the reward for satisfactory performance is promotion.”

Buni, who also commented on the defection of the state’s Deputy Governor and the Secretary to the State Government to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), called on the party’s members to uphold the principles of fairness and natural justice which he described as fundamental pillars that founded the party.

