News

Ondo guber: Buni urges APC Committees’ members to be fair, transparent

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni has charged Screening and Appeal Panel Committees for the Ondo State governorship primaries to be fair and thorough in their assignments. Buni, who is the governor of Yobe State, gave the charge while inaugurating the two committees, urging the Committees to consider the overall interest of the party above individual interest. There are 12 aspirants participating in the primary.

They are Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Mr. Joseph Olusola Iji, Mr. Odimayo Okunjimi, Mr. Olayide Adelami, Mr. Kekemeke Duerimini and Mr. Olusola Oke. Others are Mr. Ifeoluwa Oyedele, Mr. Awodeyi Akinsheyinwa, Mr. Olubukola Adetula, Dr. Abraham Michael, Dr. Nathaniel Adojutelegan and Mrs. Olajumake Anifowoshe, Buni, who was represented by his Secretary, Senator Akpan Udoedehe, urged members of the committees to provide a platform for those who were not satisfied with the screening, to appeal the outcome of the exercise.

He said: “ln the context, we can assure you that the aspirants, who have indicated interest to fly the flag of our party in the Ondo governorship election, will be subjected to the same fair, credible and transparent standards in the nomination process.

“You have been found to be persons worthy of trust; which is why you have been saddled with the onerous task of screening all the as-pirants. “Subsequently, you are expected to providing a platform for those who are not satisfied with the screening, to appeal the outcome of the exercise and kindly note that your actions in this regard could either make or mar the party’s image.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Court stops Giadom from acting as APC national chairman

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has stopped Chief Victor Giadom from operating as the acting national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC). eputy national secretary of the APC had through the court assumed office as acting national chairman following the Court of Appeal’s judgement upholding the suspension of […]
News Top Stories

MADAM FROM HELL: Woman in police net for drilling nail in maid’s head

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Woman in Enugu, Mrs Ifeoma Ezeugwu, is now cooling her feet at the Police Area Command, Abakpa, Enugu State, over an alleged case of domestic violence in Enugu on July 2. It was gathered that Ezeugwu allegedly inflicted bodily injury on her maid, even as she allegedly drilled two nails on the maid’s head. Good […]
News

Opposition leader wins Malawi’s presidential election re-run

Posted on Author Reporter

  Malawi’s opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera won this week’s presidential election re-run with 58.57 percent of the vote, the electoral commission said Saturday. It was a dramatic reversal of fortune for the incumbent, Peter Mutharika, whose victory in the May 2019 election was overturned by the Constitutional Court, citing widespread fraud. Some 6.8 million voters in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: