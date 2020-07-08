Ondo guber: Buni urges APC Committees’ members to be fair, transparent

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni has charged Screening and Appeal Panel Committees for the Ondo State governorship primaries to be fair and thorough in their assignments. Buni, who is the governor of Yobe State, gave the charge while inaugurating the two committees, urging the Committees to consider the overall interest of the party above individual interest. There are 12 aspirants participating in the primary.

They are Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Mr. Joseph Olusola Iji, Mr. Odimayo Okunjimi, Mr. Olayide Adelami, Mr. Kekemeke Duerimini and Mr. Olusola Oke. Others are Mr. Ifeoluwa Oyedele, Mr. Awodeyi Akinsheyinwa, Mr. Olubukola Adetula, Dr. Abraham Michael, Dr. Nathaniel Adojutelegan and Mrs. Olajumake Anifowoshe, Buni, who was represented by his Secretary, Senator Akpan Udoedehe, urged members of the committees to provide a platform for those who were not satisfied with the screening, to appeal the outcome of the exercise.

He said: “ln the context, we can assure you that the aspirants, who have indicated interest to fly the flag of our party in the Ondo governorship election, will be subjected to the same fair, credible and transparent standards in the nomination process.

“You have been found to be persons worthy of trust; which is why you have been saddled with the onerous task of screening all the as-pirants. “Subsequently, you are expected to providing a platform for those who are not satisfied with the screening, to appeal the outcome of the exercise and kindly note that your actions in this regard could either make or mar the party’s image.

