Ondo guber: CDD tasks INEC on logistics in riverine areas, others

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be proactive in the distribution of election materials and transmission of election results in difficult terrains and riverine areas of Ondo State.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, the Ondo State capital, ahead of Saturday’s governorship election, the CDD said the last election results in the state from riverine and mountainous local government areas like Ilaje, Ese Odo, Okitipupa and Irele arrived very late thereby raising concerns about tampering with the results.

According to the Chairman of the Election Analysis Centre, Prof. Adele Jinadu and Director of CDD, Idayat Hassan, who briefed newsmen, results of the election should be immediately transmitted to the portal to avoid the suspicion of results’ alteration and the attendant tension.

The pro-democracy group said: “CDD hopes INEC will strategically factor these areas in its deployment plans to ensure there is no late arrival of materials.

“These factors will have to be considered in the aspect of reverse logistics, especially with respect to collation of results. Given the terrain difficulty in those LGAs, CDD calls on INEC to ensure its results viewing portal is capable of documenting results, especially from areas, which will pose a terrain problem.”

The group similarly urged the Commission to find ways to address the “largely partisan disposition” of transport unions, including the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Motorcyclists Association.”

