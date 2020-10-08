Ondo guber: Concerns mount over use of NURTW for deployment of election materials 

Wale Elegbede

There are concerns over the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to rely on members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) for the deployment of sensitive elections materials for Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State.

According to a report by Yiaga Africa, the partisan background of some members of the NURTW to some political parties, could make them to be used by politicians to deliberately undermine the election causing late commencement of polls.

The Centre said the polls may commence late if the NURTW delayed or refused to convey election officials and materials to the polling units.

Yiaga cited the recent Edo election where members of the NURTW refused to deploy early to the registration areas camps citing reasons such as inability to fuel their cars, and renegotiate on the contract sum on the day of the election as an example.

Recall that INEC and NURTW had a working agreement for the provision of vehicles for the transportation of election materials on election day.

Like this: Like Loading...