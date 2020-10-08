Politics

Ondo guber: Concerns mount over use of NURTW for deployment of election materials 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Wale Elegbede

There are concerns over the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to rely on members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) for the deployment of sensitive elections materials for Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State.
According to a report by Yiaga Africa, the partisan background of some members of the NURTW to some political parties, could make them to be used by politicians to  deliberately undermine the election causing late commencement of polls.
The Centre said the polls may commence late if the NURTW delayed or refused to convey election officials and materials to the polling units.
Yiaga cited the recent Edo election where members of the NURTW refused to deploy early to the registration areas camps citing reasons such as inability to fuel their cars, and renegotiate on the contract sum on the day of the election as an example.
Recall that INEC and NURTW had a working agreement for the provision of vehicles for the transportation of election materials on election day.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

NNPP out to free Edo from APC, PDP bondage –Tracy Agol

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ambassador Tracy Agol Ebun is the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the September 19, 2020, governorship election in Edo State. She spoke on her chances in the election and the failure of the political class, among other issues. Excerpts… How do you feel emerging candidate of the NNPP? I feel very […]
Politics

We’ve no structure to win Edo election –PDP chieftain

Posted on Author Ojieva Ehiosun

A former Director of Communications in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Elder Okharedia Ihimekpen, has said that the PDP in Edo State has no political structure to muscle the All Progressives Congress (APC) out of power in the September 19, 2020 gubernatorial election. The PDP chieftain, who was the Chief Press Secretary to former governor […]
Politics

Senate’s hard stance against kidnappers, rapists

Posted on Author CHUKWU DAVID reports

CHUKWU DAVID reports that the Senate, in a recent legislative intervention, took stringent measures against perpetrators of kidnapping and rape by prescribing life imprisonment for kidnappers and passing sexual harassment bill to tackle the vices   As Nigeria grapples with the menace of insecurity and other vices bedeviling the wellbeing of the citizenry, the Senate, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: