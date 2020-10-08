Ondo guber: Don’t be used as political thugs, Ex-Labour candidate urges youths

The former governorship candidate on the platform of the Labour Party in Osun State, Babatunde Loye, has urged youths to resist being used as thugs by some politicians before, during and after Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo.

He warned the youths to reject moves by any politician to get them involved in electoral violence and demand that the politicians and their children should lead the way.

Loye, who gave the charge in a statement made available to journalists Thursday in Ado-Ekiti entitled: “No politician is worth losing your life for”, lauded all the gubernatorial candidates for committing themselves to ensuring peace during the election by signing a peace accord.

According to him, the electorates, most especially the youths, should resist being used for thuggery, saying the ambition of any politicians is not worth dying for.

“As the political atmosphere in Ondo becomes tense ahead of Saturday’s election, I urged the youths not be tools in the hands of these desperate politicians.

“You are important to Nigerians and your parents. We should be civil and peaceful. Whoever God has chosen will emerge and our lives will continue. We should not destroy ourselves. No politician is worth dying for.”

Loye appealed to the electorates not to mortgage their future by selling votes to the highest bidder but turn out massively and vote according to their conscience.

He admonished the security agencies to take measures to check a repeat of the electoral violence in the November 21 Kogi gubernatorial poll, urging them to exhibit professionalism in their conduct.

