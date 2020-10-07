News

Ondo guber: DSS vows to deal troublemakers

Ahead of Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Ondo State, the Department of State Services (DSS) has urged politicians to play by the electoral rules before, during and after the exercise.
It warned that perpetrators of thuggery and other violent acts detrimental to peace and order, will be identified, arrested and prosecuted.
The Service’s Public Relations Officer, Dr. Peter Afunanya, conveyed the position in a statement, Wednesday.
Afunanya pledged the readiness of the secret service to ensure a peaceful, credible and violence-free poll.
“The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to assure the public and stakeholders in the Ondo Governorship election scheduled for 10th October, 2020 of its preparedness for the exercise,” Afunanya said.
To achieve a seamless process, the secret police has assured of its partnership with other sister agencies involved in election security, as well as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

