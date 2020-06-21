Ondo Guber election: Kayode Ajulo, adamantly undistracted

W

ith his status and the influence he wields in the society, only cynics would make attempts to underrate the personality of cerebral human right lawyer, Dr. Olukayode Abraham Ajulo, because his towering image readily dwarfs any untoward mischief anyone might want to play with it.

It is, however, important to note that the wide acceptance the amiable dandy dude enjoys did not fall on his laps, but a result of certain qualities he’s held unto that include hard work, consistency, honesty, humility that is abundantly laced with the grace of God.

Without being immodest, the former board chairman of the Ondo State Radio vision Corporation (OSRC), Kayode Ajulo boasts of a profile that is no doubt intimidating.

As a barrister at law, Ajulo’s exploits cannot be put aside with a wave of the hand as he’s known to have handle briefs that only attest to his height and validate his professionalism. That is aside being a voice for the voiceless in the society as a human right activist.

As a partisan politician, Ajulo also sure can hold his own any day even as a former senatorial aspirant and a former national secretary of the Labour Party.

For his impressive run in the legal profession, the Abuja-based graduate of the University of Jos was years back decorated as Bamofin of Akure land while his contributions to development of Yoruba race fetched him the title of Mayegun Aare Onakakanfo among other honors in his kitty.

Meanwhile, Ajulo aptly describes what the holy book instructs, that teach a child the way he would walk, when he grows old, he won’t depart from it. He tenaciously held unto all he was filled with as a child, among which is his ability to remain undistracted to any cause he focuses on.

By seeing the like of the late legal icon, Justice Kayode Esho and others, patronized his father’s book store as a child, he made up his mind he was going to be a lawyer, a dream he is successfully living.

While many wonder what the secret of his success is, Ajulo’s ability to be adamantly undistracted has been discovered to be his strength. As the next governorship election in Ondo State brews, based on the influence he wields as a notable and popular politician, whose image is not tainted but eminently qualified, Kayode Ajulo has had to cope with calls, political visits and all from various quarters to lure him into the contest.

The factor of his involvement with Buhari campaign organisation, which he was the founder and the Executive Secretary, is also regarded as an edge, such that he is being persuaded and endorsed by friends and associates with war chest and deep pocket promising to prosecute such project.

However, the amiable gentle has continued to reiterate his focus and commitment to give his legal practice his best in a way he’s not ready to be distracted, as he’s of the view there is time and season for everything.

Meanwhile, he’s continued to break new grounds and make statement as far as the legal industry is concerned. One of the landmark briefs he has worked on in this era, is being part of the team that defended President Buhari at the election tribunal where his victory was upheld. And from feelers, the articulate barrister just landed another enviable brief at the National Assembly.

On another note, while it will not be strange to those who are conversant with Ajulo, it may be of interest to some who never knew, that the dude has an undying passion for the worship and work of God.

For his steadfastness at the vine yard, Ajulo was recently appointed to represent Ondo province in the 18-man National Committee for Relief for the Church of Nigeria by the new Primate of the Anglican Church of Nigeria, Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba.

