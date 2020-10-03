News

Ondo guber: Force Headquarters deploys DIG, AUG, 11 CPs

Ahead of the October 10 gubernatorial election in Ondo State, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the deployment of a Deputy Inspector General of Police, an assistant Inspector General of Police, as well as 11 Commissioners of Police. While the DIG will “administer” the security arrangements emplaced for the poll, the AIG and CPs are expected to assist in the coordination.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, who conveyed the IGP’s directive iin a statement yesterday, said security details of very important personalities (VIPs), will not be allowed to accompany their bosses on the election day.

The statement reads: “As part of efforts at ensuring effective coordination and full implementation of security arrangements towards a peaceful election in the October 10th, 2020, Ondo State Gubernatorial Election, the Inspector- General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu has deployed DIG Adeleye Olusola Oyabade, Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Research and Planning to administer the general security arrangement for the election in the State”, Mba said.”

